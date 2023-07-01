RACINE — Imagine the impact if an entire family were matched with tutors to assist them in growing their skills and opportunities. That is what Racine Literacy Council endeavors to do with its new Family Literacy Program this September.

Volunteers are an essential component of this program, which matches tutors with parents and children to support the learning of the entire family.

The program will serve families in Racine, Burlington and Waterford and will assist parents in developing their language, academic, work and parenting skills, while also supporting the academic, social and emotional growth of their children.

During the summer, RLC is registering families and training tutors.

A tutor orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Literach Council, 734 Lake Ave.

Volunteers will learn about RLC and begin the training process. Orientation will be followed by a training session for all tutors from 8 a.m. to noon July 29, followed by workshops Aug. 1-2 for those tutors who will be working with children.

Anyone with a heart, high school education and two hours a week can become a tutor. Contact Karen Tillis, new family literacy coordinator.

Tillis comes to RLC with a degree in family studies from the University of Arizona and certification in elementary education. She has a passion for literacy and equity, which makes her a perfect fit for RLC. Tillis will be recruiting tutors and registering families this summer as RLC develops this program.

A day at the ballpark

The Racine Literacy Council will be featured at the Kenosha Kingfish game on Sunday, July 9. The team is in the Northwoods League, a summer baseball league aimed at developing college baseball players.

The games provide family oriented fun at Simmons Field in Kenosha.

Baseball fans can join RLC at the game. Tickets cost $12 for RLC guests and include bus transportation to and from the game and a Kenosha Kingfish baseball hat.

To reserve a ticket, go to racineliteracy.org.

Spanish classes

Since its inception, Racine Literacy Council has taught English Language Learners.

This summer, RLC is expanding to include Spanish classes from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 19 through Aug. 16.

Enrollment is limited. Contact Laura Sumner Coon for more information.

Summer learning

The lighthearted days of summer usually open opportunities for people to try something different.

Students have expanded their studies to include digital literacy with a summer computer course. Others are trying their hand at gardening at the Racine Urban Garden Network at the Caron Butler Gardens. Another group of students is preparing to take the U.S. citizenship test with an eight-week course.

There are also new drivers who have studied for the written regular and commercial drivers’ test this summer.

Fall classes

In September, RLC will begin its fall session. To register for “Adult Basic Education,” “English Learning,” “Citizenship Preparation,” “Driver’s Preparation” or “Tutoring,” go to racineliteracy.org.

Racine Literacy Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide an array of literacy services that allow Racine County residents to attain their full potential and to be engaged citizens. Its vision is that every person in Racine County has the literacy skills and confidence to live the life they dream. Racine Literacy Council is located at 734 Lake Ave., and can be reached at 262-632-9495.