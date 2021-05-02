 Skip to main content
Back to Business: Rasmussen Diamonds turns husbands into heroes
Back to Business: Rasmussen Diamonds turns husbands into heroes

MOUNT PLEASANT — Expect to walk into Rasmussen Diamonds, located at 6220 Washington Ave., with full confidence that you’ll find exactly what you — or a loved one — are looking for.

It’s all thanks to the expertise of the staff at Rasmussen, and their unique implementation of working with current and prospective customers to curate a wish list.

“We invite women to feel out styles, learn what they like,” said Kathy Sustachek, owner and jeweler at Rasmussen. “It helps us get to know our customers.”

The wish list is most helpful for the men who walk into the jeweler not knowing exactly what their partners want. Sales associates at Rasmussen assist them with what’s on their loved ones’ wish lists and what they like in general.

For example, Sustachek said there is a woman who comes a few days before every Christmas in the recent years to pick what she likes. Some time later, her husband comes in and follows up to make the purchase.

“It makes for a very easy Christmas,” Sustachek said.

For the last 121 years, since their opening in 1900, Rasmussen has been providing high quality jewelry and excellent customer service. From the workmanship behind their gems to the vast knowledge each staff member has, Rasmussen is the premier stop for the perfect sparkle.

“Our education, relationships, attention to quality and integrity, no matter what, have kept us in business for the last 121 years,” said Sustachek.

Turning husbands into heroes

The staff at Rasmussen believe they can turn husbands into heroes by helping them make the best choice when picking out jewelry for their wives.

Kristi Widmar, Sustachek’s daughter and manager at Rasmussen, recalled when a male customer entered the store with his mother. They were seeking an engagement ring for his soon-to-be fiancee.

“He saw a ring he couldn’t keep his eyes off,” Widmar said, adding finding the right ring opened the customer up. “He said, ‘Mom, I think this is the one.’ You could tell, he was practically floating.”

Widmar added: “He asked me, ‘Is it okay if I give you a hug?’ ”

Sustachek said it’s been an honor for Rasmussen to be a part of many celebrations and occasions. She remembered when a customer came in to buy his wife a gift because she was cancer-free.

“I think about the times my husband gave me jewelry,” Sustachek said. “It’s feeling so loved and so important that I’m moved to tears.”

“When a guy can do that, they can become a hero,” Widmar continued.

For more information on Rasmussen Diamonds, visit their website at www.rasmussendiamonds.com. Store hours are Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department.

