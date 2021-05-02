Back to Business: Rasmussen Diamonds turns husbands into heroes

MOUNT PLEASANT — Expect to walk into Rasmussen Diamonds, located at 6220 Washington Ave., with full confidence that you’ll find exactly what you — or a loved one — are looking for.

It’s all thanks to the expertise of the staff at Rasmussen, and their unique implementation of working with current and prospective customers to curate a wish list.

“We invite women to feel out styles, learn what they like,” said Kathy Sustachek, owner and jeweler at Rasmussen. “It helps us get to know our customers.”

The wish list is most helpful for the men who walk into the jeweler not knowing exactly what their partners want. Sales associates at Rasmussen assist them with what’s on their loved ones’ wish lists and what they like in general.

For example, Sustachek said there is a woman who comes a few days before every Christmas in the recent years to pick what she likes. Some time later, her husband comes in and follows up to make the purchase.

“It makes for a very easy Christmas,” Sustachek said.