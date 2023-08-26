RACIINE — The Racine Family YMCA has released its fall program schedule, which features events and activities for the entire community.

AQUATICS Whether your child is a beginner or is ready to learn new skills, YMCA swimming lessons provide comprehensive instruction. Certified instructors create a safe and supportive environment to help participants build confidence in the water.

SCHOOLS DAY OUTFor parents seeking enriching activities for their children on the days that school is not in session, the YMCA’s Schools Day Out program is the perfect solution.

Fun and educational activities are offered that will keep children engaged and entertained.

SENSORY SWIMIn its continued commitment to inclusivity, the YMCA has introduced “Sensory Swim.”

This program is designed to cater to individuals with sensory sensitivities, providing a supportive and calm aquatic environment.

“Our Fall 1 2023 brochure reflects our dedication to offering diverse and meaningful experiences for the entire community,” said Liz Enhoff, interim CEO/CFO. “Our goal is to provide high quality programs and facilities in welcoming spaces where individuals of all abilities can thrive.”

With a range of programs and activities, the Racine Family YMCA invites everyone to join in on the fun and discover the positive impact on physical, mental and social well-being.

Session dates are Sept. 5 through Oct. 23. For more information, or to view the full Fall 1 2023 brochure, visit www.ymcaracine.org/brochure.

END OF SUMMER BASHThe Racine Family YMCA also will be hosting its End of Summer Bash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Image Management Family YMCA branch in Mount Pleasant, 8501 Campus Drive.

The bash will feature bouncy houses, games and crafts, face painting, live music, a beer tent, 50/50 raffle, and YMCA Sports and Rec Department games and demos.

Cheryl McCrary and the Rockin’ Robins will provide musical entertainment.

Proceeds from the event support the Y’s programs for youth and families in Racine County.

The Racine County Youth Sports Expo also will take place during the bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The expo provides an opportunity to explore the YMCA’s youth sports programs and other local offerings.

The Racine Family YMCA, which has two membership locations and a community program branch, is dedicated to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, and to positively affecting the lives of youth, adults and families throughout the community.