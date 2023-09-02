FAMILY HISTORY WORKSHOP

The Genealogical Society is hosting a workshop about how to find and how to search historic newspapers at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 12 via Zoom. The session, which is being presented by Judith D. Schulz, president of the Genealogical Society, is $5, or free for Racine County & Burlington Wisconsin Genealogical Society Members.

Beginners to advanced researchers will learn tips, techniques and workarounds in searching historic newspapers. Free and subscription websites will be reviewed. Tips include finding large and remote small-town newspapers, searching, and clipping, saving, naming and sharing articles will be covered.

Contact the society at burlwigen@gmail.com about attending. Membership information is available at www.burlingtongenealogical.weebly.com.

AURORA OFFERS CLASSES

BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Care is offering these classes:

Free Blood Pressure Clinic — 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. every Wednesday. To make an appointment, call 262-767-8000.

Exercise class — 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26; Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28. Wisconsin Parkinson Association Movement and Music Exercise Classes are free and held in Classroom C at Aurora Wellness Center, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. The classes incorporate stretches, strength training, posture, balance and walking drills, as well as vocal exercises. Modifications will be provided to ensure a safe and effective setting for all participants. Caregivers also are welcome. To register, email maryw@wiparkinson.org or call 414-430-3561.

Breastfeeding Basics — 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 2 via Zoom. This course will help expectant mothers have a better breastfeeding experience by learning how to establish a healthy supply of milk; how to help baby latch; how to know if baby is getting enough milk; different breastfeeding positions and who to call if help is needed. To register visit aurora.org/events.

Bringing Baby Home — 6-7 p.m. Sept. 7 and Nov. 2 via Zoom. This class helps families prepare for their baby by covering the essentials of caring for baby during the first few months, including feeding, diapering, comforting, sleep schedules, signs of illness and when to call the pediatrician. To register visit aurora.org/events.

Preparing for Labor and Birth — 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 20, Oct. 11 and 18, and Nov. 8 and 15 via Zoom. This two-session class will teach expectant parents what they need to prepare for the childbirth experience, including anatomy, the process of labor and delivery, and medical and non-medical care options. Relaxation techniques for coping with contractions will be briefly practiced. To register, visit aurora.org/events.

Memory Café — 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 at Aurora Wellness Center, Classroom C. The free Memory Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize and build new support networks. For information, or first-time attendees, contact Chad at 262-212-3596 or csutkay@touchinghearts.com.

Walk with a Doc — 8:30-9:30 a.m., Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18. The topic for September is vaccine updates (Kristin Cassidy M.D.). October's topic is "what's in with skin?" (Sarah Kaldem N.P.) and the topic for November is foot health and longevity (Kevin Liberty DPM). Walk with a Doc is free and no registration is required. Participants should meet in the front entrance vestibule by the flagpole at Burlington High School.

Stepping On Workshop — 1-3 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 18 through Oct. 30 at Aurora Wellness Center, Classroom C, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. This free workshop is for those age 60-plus who live independently and can help participants avoid dangerous and costly falls. Attendees will learn to identify and remove or avoid fall hazards both inside and outside their homes; how vision, hearing, medication and footwear affect their risk of falling; strength and balance exercises they can adapt to their individual level; and how to get back on their feet the right way if they do fall. To register, visit aurora.org/events or call 800-499-5736 for more information.

Infant CPR & Safety — 6-7:15 p.m. Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29 via Zoom. This non-certification class is recommended for families with infants and small children to learn rescue breathing, CPR, safe sleep guidelines, SIDS reduction strategies and infant/child safety. To register visit aurora.org/events.

Stroke Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in Classroom C, lower level, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. This free group provides emotional support through opportunities to interact with other who have experienced stroke. Informational programs also will be provided about topics related to stroke/brain attack. The group welcomes individuals newly diagnosed, as well as those with a history of stroke. To register, visit aurora.org/events, call 800-499-5736 or email communityeducation@aah.org.

Nonprofit organizations can submit class/workshop press releases to to community@journaltimes.com.