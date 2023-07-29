AURORA OFFERS CLASSES

BURLINGTON — Aurora Health Care is offering these classes via Zoom, unless otherwise listed:

Free Blood Pressure Clinic — 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. every Wednesday. To make an appointment, call 262-767-8000.

Infant CPR & Safety — 6-7:15 p.m. Aug. 23 and Sept. 27 via Zoom. This non-certification class is recommended for families with infants and small children to learn rescue breathing, CPR, safe sleep guidelines, SIDS reduction strategies and infant/child safety. To register visit aurora.org/events.

Breastfeeding Basics — 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 7 via Zoom. This course will help expectant mothers have a better breastfeeding experience by learning how to establish a healthy supply of milk; how to help baby latch; how to know if baby is getting enough milk; different breastfeeding positions and who to call if help is needed. To register visit aurora.org/events.

Preparing for Labor & Birth — 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 16 via Zoom. This two-session class will teach expectant parents what they need to know to prepare for the childbirth experience including anatomy, the process of labor and delivery, and medical and non-medical care options. Relaxation techniques for coping with contractions will be briefly practiced. To register visit aurora.org/events.

Memory Café — 9:30-10:30 a.m., Aug. 18 and Sept. 15 at Aurora Wellness Center, Classroom C. The free Memory Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize and build new support networks. For information, or first-time attendees, contact Chad at 262-212-3596 or csutkay@touchinghearts.com.

Stroke Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Classroom C Lower Level. This free group provides emotional support through opportunities to interact with others who have experienced stroke. Informational programs also will be provided about topics related to stroke/brain attack. This group welcomes individuals newly diagnosed as well as those with a history of stroke. To register visit aurora.org/events, call 800-499-5736 or email communityeducation@aah.org.

Bringing Baby Home — 6-7 p.m. Sept. 7 via Zoom. This class helps families prepare for their baby by covering the essentials of caring for baby during the first few months, including feeding, diapering, comforting, sleep schedules, signs of illness and when to call the pediatrician. To register visit aurora.org/events.

Stepping On Workshop — 1-3 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 18 through Oct. 30 at Aurora Wellness Center, Classroom C, 300 McCanna Parkway, Burlington. This free workshop is for those age 60-plus who live independently and can help participants avoid dangerous and costly falls. Attendees will learn to identify and remove or avoid fall hazards both inside and outside their homes; how vision, hearing, medication and footwear affect their risk of falling; strength and balance exercises they can adapt to their individual level; and how to get back on their feet the right way if they do fall. To register, visit aurora.org/events or call 800-499-5736 for more information.