RHYTHM ON THE LAKE CONCERT SERIESThrough Aug. 17 — Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St., Paddock Lake. 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. Free. Aug. 17: Kojo

MOVIES IN THE PARKAug. 17 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Movies begin at dusk; concessions available. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

ST. RITA FESTIVALAug. 17-20 — St. Rita Catholic Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Carnival rides with wristband specials, Friday fish fry, Saturday chicken dinner, live music, food trucks, craft fair, games, basket raffle, meat raffle, super raffle. Live music lineup: Thursday — Matt Meyer, 5-8 p.m. Friday — Rebel Grace, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Mean Jake, 3-6 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7 p.m. Sunday — Our House, 12:30-4 p.m., and Full Flavor, 4:30 p.m.

B-TOWN SOUNDSAug. 17 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music by Jonny Lyons and The Pride. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

PIKE RIVER CONCERT SERIESAug. 18 — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. 6 p.m. $10. Lineup: Aug. 18, Ben Mulwana. Go to hawthornhollow.org.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMSAug. 18 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Sneezy, food and beer vendors. Kickoff to Waterford Jam Fest. Go to waterfordriver rhythms.org.

MUSIC & MORE FINALE CONCERTAug. 18 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. $10. Music by pianist Randy Bush with vocals from Beth and Charlotte Bush; and the Choral Arts Society 50-member choir with guest musicians Mark Paffrath, Marvin Dykhuis and more. They will perform some Beatles repertoire.

AMERICAN FAMILY AMPHITHEATER 100 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to livenation.com or ticket master.com.

Aug. 18 — Jelly Roll.

Aug. 26 — The Lumineers.

Aug. 29 — The Offspring.

Aug. 31 — Pentatonix.

MUSIC ON THE MONUMENTAug. 18, 25: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Free. Lineup: Aug. 18, A Touch of Gray; Aug. 25, Fender Bender.

MOVIE NIGHTThrough Aug. 18 — Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Somers. Dusk on Fridays. Free admission. Lineup: Aug. 18, “Back to the Future.”

ST. LOUIS PARISH FESTIVALAug. 19-20 — St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 7-10 p.m. Saturday (outdoor Mass at 5:30 p.m.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, OMG BBQ food truck, raffles, free children’s activities, tractor parade and blessing, farmer’s market, bake and plant sale, craft booths, roasted corn, Sunday Taste of Italy dinner (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Sunday live voice auction at 1 p.m. Live music lineup: Saturday — Larry Lynn, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Cork N Classics, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Northcape Express, 2-6 p.m.

CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOWAug. 20 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. A classic event with nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Vehicle registration $20 at the gate (by 10 a.m.). Register cars at racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

TWILIGHT JAZZ

CONCERT SERIESAug. 22 — Outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. 6 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Cash bar, no carry-ins allowed. Lineup: Aug. 22, Deeppockets.

ANIMAL CRACKERSRacine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Gates at 5:30 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at gate, $90 season ticket. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers. Aug. 23 — Steely Dane

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMSAug. 24 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Anthony Gomes, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

CLASSIC CRUISE-IN NIGHTSAug. 25, Sept. 29 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 4-8 p.m. Free. All classic vehicles welcome.

RSO SUMMER POPSAug. 25 — Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Music from film scores. Tickets starting at $30. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

“PROOF”Aug. 25 through Sept. 9 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $18.50. Featuring Over Our Head Players. Go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.

WHISKERS & WHISKEYAug. 26 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 6-9 p.m. $100. Guests can indulge in five unique whiskeys paired with a five-course dinner. Also includes presentation on the zoo’s whiskered friends, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction. Reservations required by Aug. 23. Go to racinezoo.org.

CULPEPPER

& MERRIWEATHER

CIRCUSAug. 26 — Highways 36 and 164, Waterford. Purchase tickets at Village Hall, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Call 262-534-1853.

SATURDAY SOUNDS

ON THE SQUAREThrough Aug. 26 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Lineup: Aug. 19, Chicken Grease; Aug. 26, Squad 51.

BURMEISTER & MASILIAN CUSTOM, CLASSIC CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOWAug. 27 — Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Vehicle registration at 8 a.m., $10. Car and motorcycle show, food, swag. Fundraiser for Wisconsin Kidney Foundation.

FUN & FOOD ON FIRSTThrough Aug. 28 — Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street, Waterford, on the Fox River. 4:30-8 p.m. Mondays. Free. Food vendors, beverage tent, yard games, local businesses, music. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

TUESDAYS AT THE SHELLThrough Aug. 29 — Pennoyer Park, Seventh Avenue and 35th Street, Kenosha. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. Featuring area rock bands.

FIRST FRIDAYSSept. 1 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by The Throwbacks.

BROWNS LAKE AQUADUCKSThrough Sept. 2 — Featuring the Browns Lake Aquaducks in water-ski shows that includes music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; junior show at 5 p.m. Free. Go to aquaducks.org.

SLUMBER SAFARI

Sept. 2 — Overnight slumber event at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. $70 per person. Tent rental, $25. Go to racinezoo.org.

SERB FESTSept. 2-3 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon to 8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

AQUANUTSThrough Sept. 4 — Water-ski shows choreographed to music at Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Go to aquanutwatershows.com.

BRISTOL

RENAISSANCE FAIREThrough Sept. 4 — Festival grounds at 12550 120th Ave., Bristol. $40, $35 seniors 62 and older and military, $15 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. Go to renfair.com.

CARS AND COFFEE

Sept. 9 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 8 a.m. to noon. Free. Classic vehicles welcome.

RACINE LAKEFRONT EXPOSept. 9 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh Street. Food, music, a fashion show, a car show, financial workshops and face painting.

ZOO DEBUT: 100 YEARSSept. 9 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 5-11 p.m. $150 by Aug. 15, $175 after that. Premier black-tie fundraising gala celebrating zoo’s 100th anniversary. Featuring open bar, dinner, live entertainment, live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.

BREWTOWN CRUISERS MERCURY CAR CLUB SHOWSept. 9 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). $15 registration fee, dash plaques to first 100 cars. All makes, models and years are welcome; cars 30 years and older will be judged. Free admission for spectators. Music by Slick Rick, 50/50 raffle, food and beer in the barn. Call Ron Maleu at 920-566-4650 or John Hojnacki at 414-425-0222 for info.

SKETCH RACINESept. 9-10 — Artists will create art highlighting locations along Lake Michigan. Go to racineartscouncil.org.

PARTY ON THE PAVEMENTSept. 16 — Downtown Racine. Noon to 7 p.m. Free. Street festival with music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games, family-friendly activities. Go to racinedowntown.com.

ELKHORN ANTIQUE

FLEA MARKET Sept. 24 — Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5. More than 500 antique and vintage dealers. Food available.

ST. CHARLES FALL FESTIVALSept. 23-24 — St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14.

HERITAGE WALKING TOURThrough Sept. 30 — Begins at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., Racine. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $15. Ninety-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older. Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Reservations required 24 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

RED WITCH SAILSThrough September — Sail Lake Michigan aboard a 1930-design America’s Cup tall sailing yacht, Red Witch II. For details, go to redwitch.com or call 312-469-0233.

RACINE ZOO2131 N. Main St., Racine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last paid admission at 3:30 p.m.). $11, $10 seniors 62 and older, $9 ages 3-15, $5 military, free ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.