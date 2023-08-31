AMERICAN FAMILY AMPHITHEATER Aug. 31. — Pentatonix. 100 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to livenation.com or ticket master.com.

FIRST FRIDAYSSept. 1 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by The Throwbacks.

BROWNS LAKE AQUADUCKSThrough Sept. 2 — Featuring the Browns Lake Aquaducks in water-ski shows that includes music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; junior show at 5 p.m. Free. Go to aquaducks.org.

SLUMBER SAFARISept. 2 — Overnight slumber event at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. $70 per person. Tent rental, $25. Go to racinezoo.org.

SERB FESTSept. 2-3 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon to 8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

AQUANUTSThrough Sept. 2 — Water-ski shows choreographed to music at Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. 6 p.m. Saturday. Go to aquanutwatershows.com.

BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIREThrough Sept. 4 — Festival grounds at 12550 120th Ave., Bristol. $40, $35 seniors 62 and older and military, $15 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. Go to renfair.com.

“PROOF” Weekends through Sept. 9 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $18.50. Featuring Over Our Head Players. Go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.

CARS AND COFFEESept. 9 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 8 a.m. to noon. Free. Classic vehicles welcome.

RACINE LAKEFRONT EXPOSept. 9 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh Street. Food, music, a fashion show, a car show, financial workshops and face painting.

ZOO DEBUT: 100 YEARSSept. 9 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 5-11 p.m. $175 tickets. Premier black-tie fundraising gala celebrating zoo’s 100th anniversary. Featuring open bar, dinner, live entertainment, live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.

BREWTOWN CRUISERS MERCURY CAR CLUB SHOWSept. 9 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). $15 registration fee, dash plaques to first 100 cars. All makes, models and years are welcome; cars 30 years and older will be judged. Free admission for spectators. Music by Slick Rick, 50/50 raffle, food and beer in the barn. Call Ron Maleu at 920-566-4650 or John Hojnacki at 414-425-0222 for more information.

SKETCH RACINESept. 9-10 — Artists will create art highlighting locations along Lake Michigan. Go to racineartscouncil.org.

SUNDAY FUNDAY AT YORKVILLE

Sept. 10 — Yorkville United Methodist Church is hosting Sunday Funday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 17645 Old Yorkville Road, (63rd Drive, just north of Highway 20), Union Grove. There will be a free lunch, games for all ages and a bounce house. For more information, call 262-878-2388.

THE CEMETERY CLUBSept. 15 through Oct. 1 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+) and $13 for students (21 and under). Tickets can be purchased at racinetheatre.org.

PARTY ON THE PAVEMENTSept. 16 — Downtown Racine. Noon to 7 p.m. Free. Street festival with music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games, family-friendly activities. Go to racinedowntown.com.

BAZAAR FLEA MARKET Sept. 23 — Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 522 N. Memorial Drive, Racine. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include vendor booths, food, clothing, jewelry and a fashion show. For more information, call 262-634-6246.

SAVOURing RAM @ 20Sept. 23 — Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., Racine. An annual event during which visitors can enjoy local cuisine and works by local artists. After Sept. 16, tickets cost $150. Ticket sales end Sept. 19.

FALL HARVEST

CRAFT & VENDOR FAIRSept. 23 — Franksville Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 local crafters and vendors. Visitors can enjoy food, beverages, music, and a silent auction. Those interested in adopting or fostering an animal will be able to meet available animals.

ELKHORN ANTIQUE FLEA MARKETSept. 24 — Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5. More than 500 antique and vintage dealers. Food available.

ST. CHARLES FALL FESTIVALSept. 23-24 — St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14.

HIGHWAY 11 OUTDOOR MARKETSept. 25 (every Monday until Nov. 6) — Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OKTOBERFESTSept. 28 through Oct. 1 — Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. Visitors can enjoy over 24 craft beers on tap, music and food trucks.

JACK-O’-LATERN NIGHTSSept. 28 through Oct. 29 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 10 p.m. Visitors can walk through the zoo and see lit up jack-o’-lanterns and animal-shaped pumpkin sculptures. Tickets are $10 per person, and the event is free for those 2 years and younger.

PORT OF FEAR FILM FESTIVALSept. 29-Oct. 1 — Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. Film festival featuring horror movies. kempercenter.com, 262-653-0481

DOG GONE IT! 5K RUN/WALK AND BARK IN THE PARK FESTSept. 30 — Lincoln Park, 2200 Domanik Drive, Racine. 5K starts at 9 a.m. followed by Bark in the Park Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration for 5K is required, and the fee is $30. There is no fee to enter the festival.

THE ROOT RIVER 5KSept. 30 — Island Park, 1700 Liberty St., Racine. Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration is required. Go to 5kevents.org.

WOLF LAKE TRAIL RUNSept. 30 — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road in Brighton. 5K trail run or a 1-mile hike. Run/hike starts at 9 a.m. Note: Admission to the park will be free that day, and guests and family members are welcome to attend the event. Find a link to register in advance online on the Bong Naturalist Association’s Facebook page (click on “events”).

FALL FEVER CRAFT & VENDOR FAIRSept. 30 — Brightonwoods Orchard, 1072 288th Ave., Burlington. More than 35 crafters and small businesses will be present. Visitors can explore more than 120 varieties of apples and over 25 varieties of pears grown in the apple shed. Visitors can also go to the AeppelTreow Winery.

HERITAGE WALKING TOURThrough Sept. 30 — Begins at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., Racine. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $15. Ninety-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older. Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Reservations required 24 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

RED WITCH SAILSThrough September — Sail Lake Michigan aboard a 1930-design America’s Cup tall sailing yacht, Red Witch II. For details, go to redwitch.com or call 312-469-0233.

FIRST FRIDAYSOct. 6 (every first Friday of the month until Dec. 1) — Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St., Racine. From 4-9 p.m. This evening, Racine residents can enjoy shops, which will stay open late, and live music at bars and restaurants.

HAUNTED HOUSEOct. 7, 14, 21, 28 — Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. Haunted House; 6 p.m. “lights on kiddie hour,” 7-10 p.m. “lights out.” kempercenter.com, 262-653-0481

OLD FASHIONED COCKTAIL NIGHTOct. 7 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. From 6-9 p.m.

2023 GREAT PUMPKIN FESTOct. 21 — Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Features Best of the Midwest BBQ Competition and Backyard Competition.

CANDY CRAWLOct. 21 — Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St., Racine. From noon to 2 p.m. Participants can trick-or-treat at Downtown businesses. Kids also can participate in a self-guided scavenger hunt for the chance to win a prize pack.

ELVIS NIGHT (KIWANIS CLUB

OF WEST RACINE)Oct. 21 — Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive, Racine. Cocktails start at 5 p.m., and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Visitors will enjoy dinner and can participate in raffles benefitting Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Tickets are $45 per person. Contact Rob Cooper at 262-497-1018 or rjcoop4@hotmail.com.

CRAFTAPALOOZAOct. 22 — River City Lanes, 730 Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can shop at the craft fair as well as enjoy food, drinks and music.

“SEASONAL ALLERGIES”Oct. 27 through Nov. 12 — Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (62+) and $13 for students (21 and under). Tickets can be purchased at racinetheatre.org.

HALLOWINEOct. 27 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. From 6-9 p.m.

BOO AT THE ZOOOct. 28 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CANDY CRAWLOct. 28 — Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St., Racine. From noon to 2 p.m. Participants can trick-or-treat at downtown businesses. Kids can also participate in a self-guided scavenger hunt for the chance to win a prize pack.

SPOOKTACULAR 5K RUN/WALKOct. 28 — Swan’s Pumpkin Farm, 5930 County Highway H, Caledonia. 5K starts at 10 a.m. Registration is $25. Participants can dress in their costume for the 5K and enjoy activities after the run.

WITHCES WALK

CRAFT & VENDOR FAIROct. 28 — The American Legion, 1027 New St., Union Grove. Features more than 25 crafters and small businesses. Kids can follow a map to trick or treat at Union Grove businesses.

THE BLUEGRASS SAMPLERNov. 3-4 — The Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave., Racine. The event runs from 6-10 p.m. on Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. An indoor bluegrass festival during which local, regional and national bluegrass band will put on jamming sessions for visitors. Advance weekend ticket passes cost $40, but must be purchased by Oct. 17. Weekend ticket passes are $50 at the door. Friday only tickets cost $20, and Saturday only tickets cost $35.

BEER AND BACON WALKNov. 4 — Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St., Racine. From 1-6 p.m. Participants can stop by 20 downtown locations to sample beers and bacon-infused bites. Tickets are $40.

MUSICAL FLIGHTS (RACINE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA)Nov. 10 — Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Racine. Visitors will enjoy wine tastings, casual chamber music and performances from RSO musicians.

A DICKENS CHRISTMAS

CRAFT & VENDOR FAIRNov. 11 — Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, Waterford. Visitors can enjoy this Victorian-themed Christmas fair and shop at more than 35 crafters and small businesses.

DOWNTOWN RACINE

HOLIDAY PARADENov. 11 — Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and end around 6:45 p.m. The event will feature performances and entertainment, and a tree-lighting ceremony will follow.

LADIES NIGHT OUTNov. 18 — Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St., Racine. From noon to 8 p.m. Participants can enjoy one-night only deals at businesses downtown, like free ring cleanings, nail art, makeup tutorials and free samples.

RACINE TURKEY TROTNov. 23 — DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Racine Harbourwalk, 223 Gas Light Circle, Racine. 9 a.m. start time. Registration is $25. Same day registration is available.

LEFTOVER 5KNov. 25 — DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Racine Harbourwalk, 223 Gas Light Circle, Racine. Start time is 10 a.m. Registration is $25.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAYNov. 25 — Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St., Racine. This event encourages Racine residents to support small businesses downtown, many of which will have in-store promotions and specials for Small Business Saturday.

A NORMAN ROCKWELL CHRISTMAS CRAFT & VENDOR FAIRNov. 25 — Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CHRISTMAS AT KEMPERNov. 26-Dec. 3 — Decorated historic Durkee Mansion and Gallery of Trees. Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. kempercenter.com, 262-653-0481

RACINE ZOO2131 N. Main St., Racine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last paid admission at 3:30 p.m.). $11, $10 seniors 62 and older, $9 ages 3-15, $5 military, free ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.