HERITAGE WALKING TOURThrough Sept. 30 — Begins at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., Racine. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $15. Ninety-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older. Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Reservations required 24 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

RED WITCH SAILSThrough September — Sail Lake Michigan aboard a 1930-design America’s Cup tall sailing yacht, Red Witch II. For details, go to redwitch.com or call 312-469-0233.

BROWNS LAKE AQUADUCKSThrough Sept. 2 — Featuring the Browns Lake Aquaducks in water-ski shows that includes music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; junior show at 5 p.m. Free. Go to aquaducks.org.

AQUANUTSThrough Sept. 4 — Water-ski shows choreographed to music at Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Go to aquanutwatershows.com.

RACINE ZOO2131 N. Main St., Racine. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last paid admission at 3:30 p.m.). $11, $10 seniors 62 and older, $9 ages 3-15, $5 military, free ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.

RHYTHM ON THE LAKE CONCERT SERIESThrough Aug. 17 — Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St., Paddock Lake. 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. Free.

Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

Aug. 17: Kojo

MUSIC & MOREAug. 10 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon to 1 p.m. Free. Music by Cello Sextet; Lynda Schlitz, Brian Dale, Dwayne Williams & Kostia Efimov.

“BEOWULF AND THE BARD”Aug. 10-13 — Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. 7 p.m. $10. Featuring Young Haylofters. Go to thehaylofters.com.

ALL BREED DOG SHOWAug. 10-13 — Wisconsin Dog Days of Summer Cluster at Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Parking, $5. Annual all breed dog show, vendors with pet related items, health clinics, scent work trial, food available. Presented by the Cudahy and Greater Racine kennel clubs. For information, send email to racinelohmankim@gmail.com.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMSAug. 10 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

HOLY ROSARY PARISH FESTIVALAug. 11-13 — Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, 2224 45t.h St., Kenosha. 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. Homemade food, music, games of chance, super cash raffle, vendors, raffles. Spaghetti dinner Aug. 14, noon to 5 p.m., in gym

GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS RACINGAug. 12-13 — North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (subject to change). Personal watercraft racing on a closed course. Free admission and parking. To register to participate in racing, go to greatlakeswatercross.com.

SLUMBER SAFARIAug. 12, Sept. 2 — Overnight slumber event at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. $70 per person. Tent rental, $25. Go to racinezoo.org.

PORK CHOP DINNERAug. 13 — St. Mary’s Dover is hosting its annual Pork Chop Dinner and Auction starting at 11 a.m. at 23209 Church Road, Kansasville. The event will include a games, a tractor pedal pull and a petting zoo for children, and live music. The live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. Pork chops will be served from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes a raffle entry with cash prizes. Carry-outs are available. For more information, call Jane Serdynski at 262-492-0073.

CARS AND COFFEEAug. 13, Sept. 9 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 8 a.m. to noon. Free. Classic vehicles welcome.

ELKHORN ANTIQUE FLEA MARKETAug. 13, Sept. 24 — Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5. More than 500 antique and vintage dealers. Food available.

RACINE CONCERT BANDThrough Aug. 13 — Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Sunday concerts. Programs start at 7 p.m. Free.

AMERICAN FAMILY AMPHITHEATER100 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to livenation.com or ticket master.com.

Aug. 12 — Ghost.

Aug. 13 — Godsmack and Staind.

Aug. 18 — Jelly Roll.

Aug. 26 — The Lumineers.

Aug. 29 — The Offspring.

Aug. 31 — Pentatonix.

MUSIC ON THE MONUMENTAug. 11, 18, 25: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Free. Lineup: Aug. 11, Mathew Haeffel; Aug. 18, A Touch of Gray; Aug. 25, Fender Bender.

MOVIE NIGHTThrough Aug. 18 — Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Somers. Dusk on Fridays. Free admission. Lineup: Aug. 11, “Mitchells vs. the Machines”; Aug. 18, “Back to the Future.

SATURDAY SOUNDS ON THE SQUAREThrough Aug. 26 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Lineup: Aug. 12, 3MF; Aug. 19, Chicken Grease; Aug. 26, Squad 51.

BRISTOL WOODSTOCK CONCERTSThrough Aug. 16 — Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol. 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.

BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIREThrough Sept. 4 — Festival grounds at 12550 120th Ave., Bristol. $40, $35 seniors 62 and older and military, $15 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. Go to https://renfair.com.

FUN & FOOD ON FIRSTThrough Aug. 28 — Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street, Waterford, on the Fox River. 4:30-8 p.m. Mondays. Free. Food vendors, beverage tent, yard games, local businesses, music. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

TUESDAYS AT THE SHELLThrough Aug. 29 — Pennoyer Park, Seventh Avenue and 35th Street, Kenosha. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. Featuring area rock bands.

MOVIES IN THE PARKAug. 17 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Movies begin at dusk; concessions available. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

PIKE RIVER CONCERT SERIESAug. 18 — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. 6 p.m. $10. Lineup: Aug. 18, Ben Mulwana. Go to hawthornhollow.org.

TWILIGHT JAZZ|

CONCERT SERIESAug. 22 — Outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. 6 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Cash bar, no carry-ins allowed. Lineup: Aug. 22, Deeppockets.

ANIMAL CRACKERSRacine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Gates at 5:30 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at gate, $90 season ticket. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

Aug. 23 — Steely Dane

LAKESIDE LOUNGE CONCERTSAug. 16 — Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. 6-8 p.m. Free. Cash bar; no carry-ins allowed. Bring lawn chair or blanket.

ST. RITA FESTIVALAug. 17-20 — St. Rita Catholic Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Carnival rides with wristband specials, Friday fish fry, Saturday chicken dinner, live music, food trucks, craft fair, games, basket raffle, meat raffle, super raffle. Live music lineup: Thursday — Matt Meyer, 5-8 p.m. Friday — Rebel Grace, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Mean Jake, 3-6 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7 p.m. Sunday — Our House, 12:30-4 p.m., and Full Flavor, 4:30 p.m.

B-TOWN SOUNDSAug. 17 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music by Jonny Lyons and The Pride. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMSAug. 18 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Sneezy, food and beer vendors. Kickoff to Waterford Jam Fest. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

MUSIC & MORE FINALE CONCERTAug. 18 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. $10. Music by pianist Randy Bush with vocals from Beth and Charlotte Bush; and the Choral Arts Society 50-member choir with guest musicians Mark Paffrath, Marvin Dykhuis and more. They will perform some Beatles repertoire.

ST. LOUIS PARISH FESTIVALAug. 19-20 — St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 7-10 p.m. Saturday (outdoor Mass at 5:30 p.m.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, OMG BBQ food truck, raffles, free children’s activities, tractor parade and blessing, farmer’s market, bake and plant sale, craft booths, roasted corn, Sunday Taste of Italy dinner (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Sunday live voice auction at 1 p.m. Live music lineup: Saturday — Larry Lynn, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Cork N Classics, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Northcape Express, 2-6 p.m.

CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOWAug. 20 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. A classic event with nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Early vehicle registration $15 by Aug. 16; at gate registration by 10 a.m., $20. Register cars at racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMSAug. 24 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Anthony Gomes, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

CLASSIC CRUISE-IN NIGHTSAug. 25, Sept. 29 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 4-8 p.m. Free. All classic vehicles welcome.

RSO SUMMER POPSAug. 25 — Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Music from film scores. Tickets starting at $30. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

“PROOF”Aug. 25 through Sept. 9 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $18.50. Featuring Over Our Head Players. Go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.

WHISKERS & WHISKEYAug. 26 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 6-9 p.m. $100. Guests can indulge in five unique whiskeys paired with a five-course dinner. Also includes presentation on the zoo’s whiskered friends, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction. Reservations required by Aug. 23. Go to racinezoo.org.

CULPEPPER & MERRIWEATHER CIRCUSAug. 26 — Highways 36 and 164, Waterford. Purchase tickets at Village Hall, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Call 262-534-1853.

BURMEISTER & MASILIAN CUSTOM, CLASSIC CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOWAug. 27 — Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Vehicle registration at 8 a.m., $10. Car and motorcycle show, food, swag. Fundraiser for Wisconsin Kidney Foundation.

FIRST FRIDAYSSept. 1 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by The Throwbacks.

SERB FESTSept. 2-3 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon to 8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

RACINE LAKEFRONT EXPOSept. 9 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh Street. Food, music, a fashion show, a car show, financial workshops and face painting.

SKETCH RACINESept. 9-10 — Artists will create art highlighting locations along Lake Michigan. Go to racineartscouncil.org.

ZOO DEBUT: 100 YEARSSept. 9 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 5-11 p.m. $150 by Aug. 15, $175 after that. Premier black-tie fundraising gala celebrating zoo’s 100th anniversary. Featuring open bar, dinner, live entertainment, live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.

BREWTOWN CRUISERS MERCURY CAR CLUB SHOWSept. 9 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). $15 registration fee, dash plaques to first 100 cars. All makes, models and years are welcome; cars 30 years and older will be judged. Free admission for spectators. Music by Slick Rick, 50/50 raffle, food and beer in the barn. Call Ron Maleu at 920-566-4650 or John Hojnacki at 414-425-0222 for information.

PARTY ON THE PAVEMENTSept. 16 — Downtown Racine. Noon to 7 p.m. Free. Street festival with music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games, family-friendly activities. Go to racinedowntown.com.

ST. CHARLES FALL FESTIVALSept. 23-24 — St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14.