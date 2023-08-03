HERITAGE WALKING TOURThrough Sept. 30 — Begins at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., Racine. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $15. Ninety-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older. Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Reservations required 24 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

RED WITCH SAILSThrough September — Sail Lake Michigan aboard a 1930-design America’s Cup tall sailing yacht, Red Witch II. For details, go to redwitch.com or call 312-469-0233.

BROWNS LAKE AQUADUCKSThrough Sept. 2 — Featuring the Browns Lake Aquaducks in water-ski shows that includes music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; junior show at 5 p.m. Free. Go to aquaducks.org.

AQUANUTSThrough Sept. 4 — Water-ski shows choreographed to music at Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Go to aquanutwatershows.com.

RACINE ZOO2131 N. Main St., Racine. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (last paid admission at 3:30 p.m.). $11, $10 seniors 62 and older, $9 ages 3-15, $5 military, free ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.

RHYTHM ON THE LAKE CONCERT SERIESThrough Aug. 17 — Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St., Paddock Lake. 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. Free.

Aug. 3: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

Aug. 17: Kojo

MUSIC & MOREAug. 3 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon to 1 p.m. Free. Music by Darlene Rivest & Anna Kojovic-Frodl; High Winds & Keyboard; Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel.

PIKE RIVER CONCERT SERIESAug. 18 — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. 6 p.m. $10. Lineup: Aug. 18, Ben Mulwana. Go to hawthornhollow.org.

AMERICAN FAMILY AMPHITHEATER100 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to livenation.com or ticket master.com

.

Aug. 5 — Nickelback.

Aug. 12 — Ghost.

Aug. 13 — Godsmack and Staind.

Aug. 18 — Jelly Roll.

Aug. 26 — The Lumineers.

Aug. 29 — The Offspring.

Aug. 31 — Pentatonix.

MUSIC ON THE MONUMENTAug. 11, 18, 25: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Free. Lineup: Aug. 11, Mathew Haeffel; Aug. 18, A Touch of Gray; Aug. 25, Fender Bender.

MOVIE NIGHTThrough Aug. 18 — Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., Somers. Dusk on Fridays. Free admission. Lineup: Aug. 4, “Jurassic World”; Aug. 11, “Mitchells vs. the Machines”; Aug. 18, “Back to the Future.

SATURDAY SOUNDS ON THE SQUAREThrough Aug. 26 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Lineup: Aug. 5, Route 66 Belle City Band; Aug. 12, 3MF; Aug. 19, Chicken Grease; Aug. 26, Squad 51.

RACINE CONCERT BANDThrough Aug. 13 — Racine Zoo Kiwanis amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Sunday concerts. Programs start at 7 p.m. Free.

BRISTOL WOODSTOCK CONCERTSThrough Aug. 16 — Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol. 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.

BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIREThrough Sept. 4 — Festival grounds at 12550 120th Ave., Bristol. $40, $35 seniors 62 and older and military, $15 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. Go to https://renfair.com.

FUN & FOOD ON FIRSTThrough Aug. 28 — Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street, Waterford, on the Fox River. 4:30-8 p.m. Mondays. Free. Food vendors, beverage tent, yard games, local businesses, music. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

TUESDAYS AT THE SHELLThrough Aug. 29 — Pennoyer Park, Seventh Avenue and 35th Street, Kenosha. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. Featuring area rock bands.

MOVIES IN THE PARKAug. 3, 17 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Movies begin at dusk; concessions available. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

B-TOWN SOUNDSAug. 3 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Music by Fiddleface. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

FIRST FRIDAYSAug. 4 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by Empty Bottle Boys & One Shot Jane.

ST. PETER’S FESTIVALAug. 4-6 — St. Peter’s Catholic Church grounds, 2224 30th Ave., Kenosha. 4-10 p.m. Friday, 3-11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, grand raffle, food, Friday fish fry, kugelis. Live music lineup: Friday, Bound for Branson, 6:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, Eddie Butts Band, 7:15-10:45 p.m.; Sunday, The Britins, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

TRIBUTE ISLANDAug. 4-6 — Wyndham Garden Kenosha Harborside, 5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Featuring more than 50 of the region’s top tribute bands.

CARDBOARD BOAT RACEAug. 5 — Harbor Lite Yacht Club, 559 State St., Racine. 2 p.m. Build a cardboard boat and race against your friends or just come down to watch. Building on-site, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., using only cardboard and duct tape (cardboard is provided). Music by Weird Science, food. Go to racinecardboardboatrace.com.

ST. PATRICK CHURCH FESTIVALAug. 5-6 — St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie St., Racine. 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 5, and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Mexican food, children’s games, snacks, soft drinks and beer. Live music both days provided by Three Floors Up, Grupo Tremenda Aguila, Grupo La Nueva Era and Grupo Ritual. Other entertainment includes the Aztec and Ballet Folklorico dancers, dancing horses of Lauro Davalos, a talent show and karaoke.

STARVING ARTIST FAIRAug. 6 — DeKoven Center grounds, 600 Caron Butler Drive, Racine. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Juried fine art fair, food court, music, silent auction, free art activities for children. Presented by Racine Art Guild.

ARMENIAN FESTAug. 6 — St. Mesrob Armenian Church grounds, 4605 Erie St., Racine. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. Assortment of Armenian foods and pastries, dancing and music by Mideast Beat, Armenian market and bookstore, church tours, fun for children.

TOUR TO THE TOPAug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1: Wind Point Lighthouse, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. Tours every 30 minutes, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (arrive 15 minutes early). $12 ages 12 and older, $6 ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and younger not allowed. Climbers can trek the 144 steps to the top of the 108-foot lighthouse structure for a view of Lake Michigan. Guides available to answer questions; tennis shoes recommended. Private tours available. Go to windpointlighthouse.org or call 262-639-3777.

TWILIGHT JAZZ CONCERT SERIESAug. 8, 22 — Outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. 6 p.m. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket. Cash bar, no carry-ins allowed. Lineup: Aug. 8, Dave Braun Trio; Aug. 22, Deeppockets.

ANIMAL CRACKERSRacine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. Gates at 5:30 p.m., concerts at 7 p.m. $30 in advance, $40 at gate, $90 season ticket. Go to racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

Aug. 9 — Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

Aug. 23 — Steely Dane

SLUMBER SAFARIAug. 12, Sept. 2 — Overnight slumber event at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. $70 per person. Tent rental, $25. Go to racinezoo.org.

PORK CHOP DINNERAug. 13 — St. Mary’s Dover is hosting its annual Pork Chop Dinner and Auction starting at 11 a.m. at 23209 Church Road, Kansasville. The event will include a games, a tractor pedal pull and a petting zoo for children, and live music. The live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. Pork chops will be served from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes a raffle entry with cash prizes. Carry-outs are available. For more information, call Jane Serdynski at 262-492-0073.

CARS AND COFFEEAug. 13, Sept. 9 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 8 a.m. to noon. Free. Classic vehicles welcome.

MUSIC & MOREAug. 10 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. Noon to 1 p.m. Free. Music by Cello Sextet; Lynda Schlitz, Brian Dale, Dwayne Williams & Kostia Efimov.

“BEOWULF AND THE BARD”Aug. 10-13 — Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington. 7 p.m. $10. Featuring Young Haylofters. Go to thehaylofters.com.

ALL BREED DOG SHOWAug. 10-13 — Wisconsin Dog Days of Summer Cluster at Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Parking, $5. Annual all breed dog show, vendors with pet related items, health clinics, scent work trial, food available. Presented by the Cudahy and Greater Racine kennel clubs. For information, send email to racinelohmankim@gmail.com.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMSAug. 10 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

HOLY ROSARY PARISH FESTIVALAug. 11-13 — Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, 2224 45t.h St., Kenosha. 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. Homemade food, music, games of chance, super cash raffle, vendors, raffles. Spaghetti dinner Aug. 14, noon to 5 p.m., in gym

GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS RACINGAug. 12-13 — North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (subject to change). Personal watercraft racing on a closed course. Free admission and parking. To register to participate in racing, go to greatlakeswatercross.com.

ELKHORN ANTIQUE FLEA MARKETAug. 13, Sept. 24 — Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5. More than 500 antique and vintage dealers. Food available.

LAKESIDE LOUNGE CONCERTSAug. 16 — Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. 6-8 p.m. Free. Cash bar; no carry-ins allowed. Bring lawn chair or blanket.

ST. RITA FESTIVALAug. 17-20 — St. Rita Catholic Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave., Racine. 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Carnival rides with wristband specials, Friday fish fry, Saturday chicken dinner, live music, food trucks, craft fair, games, basket raffle, meat raffle, super raffle. Live music lineup: Thursday — Matt Meyer, 5-8 p.m. Friday — Rebel Grace, 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Mean Jake, 3-6 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7 p.m. Sunday — Our House, 12:30-4 p.m., and Full Flavor, 4:30 p.m.

B-TOWN SOUNDSAug. 17 — Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music by Jonny Lyons and The Pride. Free. Bring lawn chair or blanket; food available.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMSAug. 18 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Sneezy, food and beer vendors. Kickoff to Waterford Jam Fest. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

MUSIC & MORE FINALE CONCERTAug. 18 — First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine. 7 p.m. $10. Music by pianist Randy Bush with vocals from Beth and Charlotte Bush; and the Choral Arts Society 50-member choir with guest musicians Mark Paffrath, Marvin Dykhuis and more. They will perform some Beatles repertoire.

ST. LOUIS PARISH FESTIVAL

Aug. 19-20 — St. Louis Catholic Church grounds, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia. 7-10 p.m. Saturday (outdoor Mass at 5:30 p.m.), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, OMG BBQ food truck, raffles, free children’s activities, tractor parade and blessing, farmer’s market, bake and plant sale, craft booths, roasted corn, Sunday Taste of Italy dinner (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Sunday live voice auction at 1 p.m. Live music lineup: Saturday — Larry Lynn, 6:30-10 p.m. Sunday — Cork N Classics, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Northcape Express, 2-6 p.m.

CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW

Aug. 20 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5, free children 2 and younger. A classic event with nearly 400 car, truck and motorcycle enthusiasts showcasing their vehicles on zoo grounds. Food available. Early vehicle registration $15 by Aug. 16; at gate registration by 10 a.m., $20. Register cars at racinezoo.org or call 262-636-9189.

WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMS

Aug. 24 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Anthony Gomes, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

CLASSIC CRUISE-IN NIGHTS

Aug. 25, Sept. 29 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 4-8 p.m. Free. All classic vehicles welcome.

RSO SUMMER POPS

Aug. 25 — Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Music from film scores. Tickets starting at $30. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

“PROOF”

Aug. 25 through Sept. 9 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $18.50. Featuring Over Our Head Players. Go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.

WHISKERS & WHISKEY

Aug. 26 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 6-9 p.m. $100. Guests can indulge in five unique whiskeys paired with a five-course dinner. Also includes presentation on the zoo’s whiskered friends, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction. Reservations required by Aug. 23. Go to racinezoo.org.

CULPEPPER & MERRIWEATHER CIRCUS

Aug. 26 — Highways 36 and 164, Waterford. Purchase tickets at Village Hall, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Call 262-534-1853.

BURMEISTER & MASILIAN CUSTOM, CLASSIC CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOW

Aug. 27 — Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Vehicle registration at 8 a.m., $10. Car and motorcycle show, food, swag. Fundraiser for Wisconsin Kidney Foundation.

FIRST FRIDAYS

Sept. 1 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by The Throwbacks.

SERB FEST

Sept. 2-3 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon to 8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

RACINE LAKEFRONT EXPO

Sept. 9 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh Street. Food, music, a fashion show, a car show, financial workshops and face painting.

SKETCH RACINE

Sept. 9-10 — Artists will create art highlighting locations along Lake Michigan. Go to racineartscouncil.org.

ZOO DEBUT: 100 YEARS

Sept. 9 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 5-11 p.m. $150 by Aug. 15, $175 after that. Premier black-tie fundraising gala celebrating zoo’s 100th anniversary. Featuring open bar, dinner, live entertainment, live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.

BREWTOWN CRUISERS MERCURY CAR CLUB SHOW

Sept. 9 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). $15 registration fee, dash plaques to first 100 cars. All makes, models and years are welcome; cars 30 years and older will be judged. Free admission for spectators. Music by Slick Rick, 50/50 raffle, food and beer in the barn. Call Ron Maleu at 920-566-4650 or John Hojnacki at 414-425-0222 for information.

PARTY ON THE PAVEMENT

Sept. 16 — Downtown Racine. Noon to 7 p.m. Free. Street festival with music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games, family-friendly activities. Go to racinedowntown.com.

ST. CHARLES FALL FESTIVAL

Sept. 23-24 — St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14.