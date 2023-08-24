WATERFORD RIVER RHYTHMSAug. 24 — Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., Waterford. 6:30 p.m. Free. Music by Anthony Gomes, food and beer vendors. Go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

MUSIC ON THE MONUMENTAug. 25: Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Free. Lineup: Aug. 18, A Touch of Gray; Aug. 25, Fender Bender.

CLASSIC CRUISE-IN NIGHTSAug. 25, Sept. 29 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 4-8 p.m. Free. All classic vehicles welcome.

RSO SUMMER POPSAug. 25 — Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., Racine. 7:30 p.m. Music from film scores. Tickets starting at $30. Go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

“PROOF”Aug. 25 through Sept. 9 — Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine. 8 p.m. Friday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $18.50. Featuring Over Our Head Players. Go to overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.

WHISKERS & WHISKEYAug. 26 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 6-9 p.m. $100. Guests can indulge in five unique whiskeys paired with a five-course dinner. Also includes presentation on the zoo’s whiskered friends, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction. Reservations required by Aug. 23. Go to racinezoo.org.

CULPEPPER & MERRIWEATHER CIRCUSAug. 26 — Highways 36 and 164, Waterford. Purchase tickets at Village Hall, 123 N. River St., Waterford. Call 262-534-1853.

AMERICAN FAMILY AMPHITHEATER

100 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee. Go to livenation.com or ticket master.com.

Aug. 26 — The Lumineers.

Aug. 29 — The Offspring.

Aug. 31 — Pentatonix.

SATURDAY SOUNDS ON THE SQUAREThrough Aug. 26 — Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4:30-7 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Lineup: Aug. 26, Squad 51.

BURMEISTER & MASILIAN CUSTOM, CLASSIC CAR & MOTORCYCLE SHOWAug. 27 — Fifth Street Yacht Club, 761 Marquette St., Racine. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. Vehicle registration at 8 a.m., $10. Car and motorcycle show, food, swag. Fundraiser for Wisconsin Kidney Foundation.

FUN & FOOD ON FIRSTThrough Aug. 28 — Ten Club Park, First Street (Highway 20) just south of Main Street, Waterford, on the Fox River. 4:30-8 p.m. Mondays. Free. Food vendors, beverage tent, yard games, local businesses, music. Go to waterfordwi.gov.

TUESDAYS AT THE SHELLThrough Aug. 29 — Pennoyer Park, Seventh Avenue and 35th Street, Kenosha. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. Featuring area rock bands.

FIRST FRIDAYSSept. 1 — Main and Sixth streets, Racine. 4-9 p.m. Free. More than 50 Downtown Racine shops and galleries are open from. Music on Monument Square, 5:30-8:30 p.m., by The Throwbacks.

BROWNS LAKE AQUADUCKSThrough Sept. 2 — Featuring the Browns Lake Aquaducks in water-ski shows that includes music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington. 6:30 p.m. Thursdays; junior show at 5 p.m. Free. Go to aquaducks.org.

SLUMBER SAFARISept. 2 — Overnight slumber event at Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine. 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. $70 per person. Tent rental, $25. Go to racinezoo.org.

SERB FESTSept. 2-3 — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., Racine. Noon to 8 p.m. Homemade Serbian specialties; live Serbian music; beverages and merchandise; church tours; homemade Serbian cookies; Serbian beer and other beverages; raffle baskets and 50/50. Orders can be made to eat-in or carryout.

AQUANUTSThrough Sept. 4 — Water-ski shows choreographed to music at Lance Park on Lake Mary, 55 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Go to aquanutwatershows.com.

BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIREThrough Sept. 4 — Festival grounds at 12550 120th Ave., Bristol. $40, $35 seniors 62 and older and military, $15 ages 5-12, free ages 4 and younger. Go to renfair.com.

CARS AND COFFEESept. 9 — Outside the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, Kenosha. 8 a.m. to noon. Free. Classic vehicles welcome.

RACINE LAKEFRONT EXPOSept. 9 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh Street. Food, music, a fashion show, a car show, financial workshops and face painting.

ZOO DEBUT: 100 YEARSSept. 9 — Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, for ages 21 and older. 5-11 p.m. $175 tickets. Premier black-tie fundraising gala celebrating zoo’s 100th anniversary. Featuring open bar, dinner, live entertainment, live and silent auctions. Go to racinezoo.org.

BREWTOWN CRUISERS MERCURY CAR CLUB SHOWSept. 9 — Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). $15 registration fee, dash plaques to first 100 cars. All makes, models and years are welcome; cars 30 years and older will be judged. Free admission for spectators. Music by Slick Rick, 50/50 raffle, food and beer in the barn. Call Ron Maleu at 920-566-4650 or John Hojnacki at 414-425-0222 for info.

SKETCH RACINESept. 9-10 — Artists will create art highlighting locations along Lake Michigan. Go to racineartscouncil.org.

PARTY ON THE PAVEMENTSept. 16 — Downtown Racine. Noon to 7 p.m. Free. Street festival with music on three stages, art, food, carnival rides and games, family-friendly activities. Go to racinedowntown.com.

ELKHORN ANTIQUE FLEA MARKETSept. 24 — Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5. More than 500 antique and vintage dealers. Food available.

ST. CHARLES FALL FESTIVALSept. 23-24 — St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14.

HERITAGE WALKING TOURThrough Sept. 30 — Begins at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., Racine. 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $15. Ninety-minute guided tour for ages 12 and older. Racine’s historic downtown area is the backdrop for the tours. Reservations required 24 hours in advance; go to racineheritagemuseum.org or call 262-636-3926.

RED WITCH SAILSThrough September — Sail Lake Michigan aboard a 1930-design America’s Cup tall sailing yacht, Red Witch II. For details, go to redwitch.com or call 312-469-0233.

RACINE ZOO2131 N. Main St., Racine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last paid admission at 3:30 p.m.). $11, $10 seniors 62 and older, $9 ages 3-15, $5 military, free ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.