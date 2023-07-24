Racine Lutheran High School is embarking on its 80th year of providing Lutheran education to the families in the area.

The learning spaces and athletic facilities built during the $9.2 million “Celebrating Our Past, Securing Our Future” campaign will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

The celebration includes refreshments, tours, and fellowship.

Guests can explore the new classrooms, gymnasium, fitness center/weight room and locker rooms.

Friends, alumni, and supporters are encouraged to RSVP at RacineLutheran.org, via email at klong@RacineLutheran.org, by calling 262-637-6538 or by visiting the school at 251 Luedtke Ave.

“We are so grateful for the recent, as well as the longstanding, support we received from our donors and the Racine community,” said Dave Burgess, executive director. “Our growing student body will experience the values of faith, learning, character, and leadership due to the generosity of so many people.”

Burgess said the entire building will be used for the 2023-24 school year which begins Aug. 17. Limited naming opportunities are available.

New Creation in ChristRacine Lutheran’s theme for the 2023-24 school year comes from 2 Corinthians 5:17 which reads: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: ‘The old has gone, the new is here!’”

The transformation of the school’s physical appearance is impressive; however, the RLHS students will focus on their spiritual renewal through the new life found only in Christ.

Class of 2023Grace Hansen and Sarah Seils earned the distinction of being valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, as the top members of the RLHS Class of 2023.

This year’s graduates received awards and scholarships totaling more than $4 million.

Future journeys include studying at two-year colleges, four-year universities, serving in the military and entering the workforce, including positions in the trades.

College partnerships The high achieving students at Racine Lutheran benefit from the multiple opportunities to earn college credits while still in high school.

Course work completed in partnership with Concordia University Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Grand Canyon University and Gateway Technical College resulted in students earning 262 college credits, which saved them an estimated $137,000 in tuition.

Discipleship AwardsThe RLHS Discipleship Awards honor deserving students, including those listed below, who have exemplified Christian virtues.

The awards embody the four principles found in the school’s mission statement: faith, learning, character and leadership.

Gracie Friesema received the Good Samaritan Award for continually going out of her way to serve people, especially those in need, as written in Galatians 5:13: But do not use your freedom to indulge the sinful nature, rather serve one another in love.

Focusing on the words in Psalm 1:2: But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on His law he meditates day and night, Caleb Jozwiak received the Isaiah Award for his dedication to further his understanding of scripture.

Marquez Martin received the Daniel Award, inspired by James 1:2, as he used his faith and commitment to the Lord to persevere through difficult situations.

Kaleb Miller showed strong Christian leadership and received the Joshua Award which aligns with the words found in Deuteronomy 31:23: Be strong and courageous … and I, myself, will be with you.

The message in Acts 28:31 which states: Boldly and without hindrance he preached the kingdom of God, inspired the Aaron Award and its recipient, Andrew Block.

Mr. LHS and Miss LHSThe Mr. and Miss LHS Awards recognized Seth Luxem and Isabella Matson for their impressive level of involvement and service at school, church and in the community.

Save the DatesRacine Lutheran’s fall events include a Homecoming alumni event Sept. 29, band and choir concert Oct. 27, Harvest Fair on Nov. 4 and theatre performances Nov. 10-12.

To learn more about the 80th anniversary celebration plus other events and partnerships, contact the school at 262-637-6538.