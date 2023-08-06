Name: Richard J. Zimmermann

Age: 77

Current city of residence: Racine/Mount Pleasant

Occupation: Retired teacher/administrator at the Prairie School. Currently a volunteer at the Kenosha Civil War Museum and a driver for Meals on Wheels in Racine.

Title of book and publisher: “More Than Just Grit: Civil War Leadership, Logistics and Teamwork in the West, 1862.” McFarland & Co., Publishers.

Synopsis of the Book: Much of Civil War history emphasizes generalship (or the lack of it) as the key factor in analyzing why battles were won or lost. Taking an innovative approach, this book focuses on six elements of victory in nine important Western Theater engagements during 1862 — a year when the North had not yet fully mobilized for war.

Is this your first book? This is my second book, and both books concern the Civil War.

Why did you write the book? Over the years I became fascinated with the study of leadership in various settings. I felt the Civil War lent itself to this type of study because of the great variety of military leaders that emerged during the war. I also chose the Civil War west of the Appalachians as far fewer books had been written about this key area.

How long did it take to write the book? I spent around 20 years working on the research and writing.

How did you get interested in writing? I’ve always enjoyed writing and have written several shorter pieces in the past. This topic provided the inspiration for writing a more thorough book-length study. I’ve written several shorter pieces in the past, but I felt this topic lent itself to a more thorough, book-length study.

Where is the book available for purchase? The Civil War Museum in Kenosha, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble, Target and most book sellers.

Is the book available at the library? Yes, the book is available through the Racine Public Library and the Wisconsin State Historical Society Library.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information? https://mcfarlandbooks.com/product/more-than-just-grit/