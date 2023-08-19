RACINE — Join Weed Out! Racine volunteers in Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 26, to help eradicate burdock, the tall plant with those really annoying burrs that stick to everything.

Giant ragweed and sow thistles also are on the removal list.

Eliminating these invasive plants allows native ones to thrive and is essential for restoration of this this natural area on the Root River.

Volunteers should park in the lot near the Steelhead Facility (navigate to 2200 Domanik Drive) and cross the bridge to enter Colonial Park.

Dress for the weather, with long trousers and sturdy shoes with socks. It’s also recommended to bring work gloves and drinking water.

For more information, contact Melissa Warner at melissa.warner3@a2q.com or 262 639-0918.