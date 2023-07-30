I don’t change diapers. At least I didn’t until I started watching the youngest grandchild.

I did my best to move potty training along. I tried reasoning with him. I tried bribing him. I offered encouragement.

Somedays we’d have great success but other days, he wasn’t having it. He knew what he was doing, and he tried hiding it.

He’d go to a different room, but we could smell him. I’d ask him if he went No. 2, and he’d deny it.

“Let me check,” I’d tell him, and he would hesitate before coming by me and then say, “Sorry Grandpa.”

Imagine my shock when I was in the basement doing laundry, and I hear this little voice above me, “Grandpa, is that you? I’m going No. 2!”

“In the “Big Boy” potty?, I asked.

“Yes,” he replied.

I told him I would be right up.

I told him good job and then asked him, “Isn’t this better than going in a pull-up?”

He agreed, and we haven’t looked back.

It’s these little milestones that make my life a lot easier, and I’m amazed. It was a difficult road getting there but one day, he just did it on his own.

While everyone is elated, Mom and Grandma are not happy that Tanner has now experienced another “Rite of Passage”: peeing on a tree.

Recently, Amy left us for eight days. She was asked to teach at a Music Camp, and she asked the boys to watch me.

I didn’t know what to expect. Would they do OK? Or would they want Grandma? Two days in, Tannerbert looks at me, jokingly says, “I want gramma, waa, waa, waa!”

At that moment, I knew we would be OK.

What is that old saying? When the cat’s away, the mice will play. And play we did. We hit 4th Fest’s Party on the Square, and the boys got to see Optimus Prime up close.

Kai wanted to see him transform, but I told him the mayor would not allow it while in the city limits. However, Optimus Prime’s driver assured Kai that if Megatron showed up, he would transform in order to save the city.

Kai served as my Junior Marshall, helping me along the 4th Fest parade route. Tannerbert watched the parade with his Dad.

When we drove by, Tannerbert was excited to see us. He then asked, “How come you and Kai are riding in the car?”

I told him Kai had a job and he looked at his brother with excitement in his voice, “Kai, you have a job?!”

I love fireworks. The bigger and louder, the better. But even more enjoyable is seeing them though the eyes of the kids.

That night we gathered with friends to watch the fireworks, and they did not disappoint.

I thought Tanner would want to sit on my lap or his Daddy’s lap but no. After about two minutes sitting on Dad’s lap, he said, “I need my red chair.”

He grabbed this chair, that when folded up, is taller than him and sat next to his big brother. Though they often bicker back and forth, it’s those moments that I know, deep down, they do love each other.

The next day, we walked over the Racine Zoo for the 100th birthday party.

Our day was cut short when it started raining, but the boys did get to enjoy some ice cream, feed the giraffes, play on the playground and jump in the bouncy house.

We capped off our week by visiting the Volo Auto Museum and Jurassic Gardens in Volo, Illinois, about an hour southwest of Racine.

The museum is famous for its large car collection including vehicles used in movies, celebrity owned cars, including Elvis’ Cadillac Station Wagon and classic cars like Dusenbergs and Rolls Royce.

Kai, like his grandmother, got tired of taking pictures of me posing in front of different cars. I reminded him that if he wanted me to take pictures of him, he better cooperate.

He did, to a point. He was real good at cutting his brother out of pictures and at one point, refused to take my picture in front of the “Barbie” car, a 1970 pink Cadillac acquired from Walt Disney World.

Several times, the boys would run off and then call me over to see a car that they either liked or recognized. For Kai, it was the Bumblebee Camaro from the Transformers series, and for Tannerbert, it was the station wagon from Ghostbusters.

The highlight for the boys, however, was not the cars but instead, the life-size, animatronic dinosaurs at Jurassic Gardens.

As Tannerbert approached the Tyrannosaurus Rex standing guard outside the gardens, it suddenly moved, and Tannerbert, looking startled, jumped back.

Don’t worry, neither boy was harmed. In fact, Kai tried taming one dinosaur, like they did in the movie.

We capped off our day with ice cream at Oberweis Dairy. Tannerbert is fixated with chocolate ice cream, while Kai is more adventurous.

As our week came to a close, we had one last task to accomplish, remembering to pick up Grandma from camp.

While I’m sure the boys were excited to see Grandma, I reminded them that she abandoned us for eight days and that when we see her, we should say, “Do we know you?”

I thought Tannerbert would run into Grandma’s arms the minute he saw her, but that boy has a twisted sense of humor. Grandma came over, and without missing a beat, he says, “Do I know you?”

And then eight days of conditioning went down the drain as he announced that he was on “Grandma’s Team” and then followed her around.

Oh well, you can’t win them all, but Kai’s still on “Team Grandpa!”

There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world.

David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria and David II and two grandchildren, Kai and Tannerbert.