Racine County

Feast Of St. Robert Bellarmine

Sept. 9-10

UNION GROVE — St. Robert Bellarmine Parish is hosting its Feast of St.

Robert Bellarmine, featuring two days of music from Chicago and Milwaukee bands, along with foods from around the world, at 3320 S. Colony Ave.

Saturday hours are 4-11 p.m.

“Blues, Brews & BBQs” will feature authentic Kentucky bluegrass by Bourbon Aristocracy from 4-6:30 p.m., a slow-smoked BBQ dinner cooked on-site by pitmasters Dave White and Dave Dill, and a variety of Wisconsin beers on tap. Taking the stage from 7-10:30 pm will be Milwaukee’s Big Al Dorn & The Blues Howlers. Both shows are appropriate for all ages.

Sunday will feature “Ethnic Extravaganza,” with Chicago band Keith Stras & Polka Confetti from noon to 3 p.m. and an "anyone can polka" dance contest with $350 in prizes. Authentic scratch-made foods will be available, including Italian beef and sausage, German beer, Mexican street tacos, Lebanese grilled chicken shish-kabobs, Wisconsin cream puffs, and a variety of home-baked cookies, cakes and sweets.

Sunday’s lineup also will include outdoor mass at 10 a.m. and a pie

auction at 3 p.m.

Both days will include a free Kids Zone activity area with games, petting zoo, magic and balloon show, a silent auction, farmer’s market and cash prizes.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FeastofSRB or contact Jackie Fonk at 262-994-0866.

St. Charles Fall Festival

Sept. 23-24: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 440 Kendall St., Burlington. 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. Live music, food, beer tent, raffles, $50 car raffle, virtual silent auction (http://scfallfest.givesmart.com), children’s games, Hispanic food tent. Sunday turkey dinner, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $14. Go to ourblcc.org/ our-events.