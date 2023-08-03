ANDERSON ARTS CENTER6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. Go to kempercenter.com.

Through Aug. 13 — Southeast Chapter: Wisconsin Visual Artists Showcase

ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Go to artic.edu.

Through Sept. 11 — “Shahryar Nashat: Raw Is the Red.”

CALEDONIA HISTORICAL VILLAGE7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia, dawn to dusk. The historic buildings are open with docents the third Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., May through October. Go to https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.

CIVIL WAR MUSEUM5400 First Ave., Kenosha. Go to https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar.

Permanent exhibits — “The Fiery Trial”; “Seeing the Elephant” digital movie; Veterans Memorial Gallery.

DINOSAUR DISCOVERY MUSEUM5608 10th Ave., Kenosha. Go to dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.

Main Gallery — Tells the story of how non-avian, theropod dinosaurs like tyrannosaurus rex and allosaurus gave rise to the avian dinosaurs (the birds).

Permanent exhibit — “Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur.”

KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER220 51st Place, Kenosha. Go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.

The Rambler Gallery — “All American: Kenosha Style”; “History of Kenosha after the Turn of the 20th Century”; “Lost Industries”; “Replicas of Early Kenosha Buildings.”

The Yesteryear Gallery — “The Story of Kenosha’s Early Beginnings”; “A Settlement is Born.”

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM5500 First Ave., Kenosha. Go to museums.kenosha.org.

Permanent exhibits — “The Wisconsin Story”; “From Curiosity to Science.”

Through Aug. 6 — “Transparent Watercolor Society of America.”

LEMON STREET GALLERY4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Go to lemonstreetgallery.org.

Aug. 3-27 — Artworks by Peggy Raasch, Carley Lyons and Paula Touhey (Opening reception on Aug. 12)

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

OS PROJECTS601 Sixth St., Racine. Go to osprojects.art.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE HISTORY MUSEUM3875 116th St., Pleasant Prairie. Go to pleasantprairiehistoricalsociety.org.

Three galleries exhibiting local historical, archaeological, and cultural materials and stories. Temporary exhibits are rotated out several times a year.

Current exhibits: “Stories of Life on The Prairie,” “Beyond the Big Boom: Industrialization, the Labor Movement, and Pleasant Prairie’s Powder Plant,” “Say Cheese: A History of Photography from Daguerreotype to Digital,” “Finding Center: The Life & Philosophies of Jack E. Thomsen,” “More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson,” “Her League: Women in Professional Baseball.”

POLLARD GALLERY518 56th St., Kenosha

RACINE ART MUSEUM441 Main St. Go to ramart.org.

Through Aug. 19 — “Vignettes: Concentrated Views of RAM’s Collection.”

Through Sept. 23 — “Women and the WPA: As Seen through RAM’s Collection.”

Through Jan. 13 — “RAM Showcase: Four Jewelers and the Artists of Color Acquisition Fund.”

Through July 20, 2024 — “RAM’s First 20 Years: A Visual History of the Art and Architecture.”

RACINE HERITAGE MUSEUM701 Main St., Racine. Go to racineheritagemuseum.org.

Through Dec. 30, 2024 — “Wright Before the ‘Lloyd.’”

Permanent exhibits — “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; “Drum & Bugle Capital of the World”; “Factory for the World”; “Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.”

SPECTRUM GALLERYDeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, Racine (east side). Go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

UW-PARKSIDE900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu.

Through Nov. 17 — “Al Fredrickson: A Master Photojournalist in Focus.” (Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in the Foundation Gallery.)

WUSTUM MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS2519 Northwestern Ave. Go to ramart.org.

Through Aug. 5 — “Futures Reimagined: RAM Community Art Show.”