ANDERSON ARTS CENTER 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. Go to kempercenter.com.

ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Go to artic.edu.

CALEDONIA HISTORICAL VILLAGE 7330 Five Mile Road, Caledonia, dawn to dusk. The historic buildings are open with docents the third Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., May through October. Go to https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.

CIVIL WAR MUSEUM 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. Go to https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar.

Permanent exhibits — “The Fiery Trial”; “Seeing the Elephant” digital movie; Veterans Memorial Gallery.

DINOSAUR DISCOVERY MUSEUM 5608 10th Ave., Kenosha. Go to dinosaurdiscoverymuseum.org.

Main Gallery — Tells the story of how non-avian, theropod dinosaurs like tyrannosaurus rex and allosaurus gave rise to the avian dinosaurs (the birds).

Permanent exhibit — “Little Clint: The Story of a Baby Dinosaur.”

KENOSHA HISTORY CENTER 220 51st Place, Kenosha. Go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.

The Rambler Gallery — “All American: Kenosha Style”; “History of Kenosha after the Turn of the 20th Century”; “Lost Industries”; “Replicas of Early Kenosha Buildings.”

The Yesteryear Gallery — “The Story of Kenosha’s Early Beginnings”; “A Settlement is Born.”

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUM 5500 First Ave., Kenosha. Go to museums.kenosha.org.

Permanent exhibits — “The Wisconsin Story”; “From Curiosity to Science.”

LEMON STREET GALLERY 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha. Go to lemonstreetgallery.org.

September show: Bobby Childers, Kavita Goski, Missy Isely-Poltrock

October show: James Block, Sandra Nowicki, James MacAyeal

November show: Allison Merritt, Melody Bigalke, Lynn A. Johnston

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

OS PROJECTS 601 Sixth St., Racine. Go to osprojects.art.

Through Oct. 14 — “Generations” exhibit, with works by Racine artist and educator Jerry Belland and Chicago artist Andrew Larson, one of his former students.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE HISTORY MUSEUM 875 116th St., Pleasant Prairie. Go to pleasantprairiehistoricalsociety.org.

Three galleries exhibiting local historical, archaeological, and cultural materials and stories. Temporary exhibits are rotated out several times a year.

Current exhibits: “Stories of Life on The Prairie,” “Beyond the Big Boom: Industrialization, the Labor Movement, and Pleasant Prairie’s Powder Plant,” “Say Cheese: A History of Photography from Daguerreotype to Digital,” “Finding Center: The Life & Philosophies of Jack E. Thomsen,” “More Than a Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson,” “Her League: Women in Professional Baseball.”

POLLARD GALLERY 518 56th St., Kenosha

RACINE ART MUSEUM 441 Main St. Go to ramart.org.

Sept. 23 — SAVOURing RAM @ 20. An annual event during which visitors can enjoy local cuisine and works by local artists. Tickets are $120 through Sept. 15, and $150 thereafter. Ticket sales end Sept. 19.

Through Sept. 23 — “Women and the WPA: As Seen through RAM’s Collection.”

Through Jan. 13 — “RAM Showcase: Four Jewelers and the Artists of Color Acquisition Fund.”

Through July 20, 2024 — “RAM’s First 20 Years: A Visual History of the Art and Architecture.”

RACINE HERITAGE MUSEUM 701 Main St., Racine. Go to racineheritagemuseum.org.

Sept. 20 — 2023 Annual Meeting, with special guest speaker Tim Samuelson, cultural historian emeritus of the City of Chicago. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Through Dec. 30, 2024 — “Wright Before the ‘Lloyd.’”

Permanent exhibits — “This Train is Bound for Glory: Racine County’s Underground Railroad”; “Waterways”; “Wheat and People”; “Drum & Bugle Capital of the World”; “Factory for the World”; “Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.”

SPECTRUM GALLERY DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, Racine (east side). Go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

Through Oct. 8 — "Artists with Crayons." 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment.

UW-PARKSIDE 900 Wood Road, Somers. Go to uwp.edu.

Through Nov. 17 — “Al Fredrickson: A Master Photojournalist in Focus.” (Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in the Foundation Gallery.)

WUSTUM MUSEUMOF FINE ARTS 2519 Northwestern Ave. Go to ramart.org.

Send exhibit press releases to GetOut@WisconnValleyMediaGroup.com.