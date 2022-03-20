Community approach to education paying off

Six years ago, the Racine Unified School District made a bold move to transform its high schools to a career academy model of education. The work was not easy, but it is now paying off for not only the District’s high school students, but the entire community.

The Academies of Racine integrate high school coursework and graduation requirements with high-demand career fields, giving students the opportunity to see how the information they are learning is applicable in the real-world. This cannot solely be done in a classroom. It requires a community approach to education and RUSD is fortunate that RAMAC, regional post-secondary institutions and local employers are invested.

“DeltaHawk became involved with the Academies four years ago when the Aviation Pathway was utilizing a portion of our hangar. We met Horlick Instructor James Bucholtz and began brainstorming ways to partner on combining education and real life work experience,” said Lisa Booker, the HR Director for DeltaHawk.

“Over the course of the last four years, we have strengthened our relationship with the program through offering paid jobs after school to several students. The goal is to prepare students by giving them the opportunity to work with many departments and people within the DH organization to help them find their niche. ”

DeltaHawk is a prime example of the wide range of investments a company can make in the Academies. The Racine company employs 55 people and two of them are recent RUSD graduates who were youth apprentices at the company during high school. In addition, DeltaHawk currently has three youth apprentices from the Aviation Pathway at the Academies of Racine-Horlick, but that is not where their contributions to the Academies end.

Representatives from the company visit classrooms to educate students on resume building and interview dos and don’ts, one of their engineers is stepping up to tutor students in math, and the company is looking to get one of their engines into Horlick so engine instruction can be worked into the curriculum.

Nearly 200 businesses and groups

DeltaHawk is one of almost 200 businesses, organizations and community groups who have partnered with the Academies to create various opportunities for students. From guest speakers in classrooms to hosting booths and engaging with students at the SEE Your Future Expo, to offering experiential learning opportunities for Academies teachers and hosting students for site visits and job shadows, there are ways any business can get involved and plenty of benefits for doing so.

“Partnering with the RUSD Academies of Racine is a great way to showcase to our youth the traditional and non-traditional healthcare career opportunities that are available right here in the Racine community, said Kimberly Leslie, the Community Outreach and Benefits Coordinator for Ascension All Saints.

“The ability to have students experience the healthcare setting up close and provide a connection to how their current academic learning will be used in the healthcare setting is essential in building our future healthcare workforce.”

The talent pipeline potential has been a huge perk for many of the Academies’ community partners. Findorff, InSinkErator and Educators Credit Union have all hired RUSD graduates who worked for them as youth apprentices during high school.

“It’s a way to fill the void of the baby boomers retiring and bringing tomorrow’s leaders directly from high school,” said James Anderson, a business representative for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Booker called it a “no brainer” for anyone trying to build talent pools in a job economy now known as “The Great Resignation.”

“I would recommend every business learn about the different academies offered at each school. There is so much driven talent looking to learn more about work opportunities, but they don’t know where to start. The students that are in these pathways chose to be there. They are ready to learn and hungry for opportunity,” Booker said. “DeltaHawk has been able to tap into local, young talent that want to learn about careers in aviation and that has helped us to diversify our workforce. We are thrilled with the applicant pool the Academies offer.”

In addition to aviation, the Academies have career pathways in health sciences, computer science, business, culinary arts, education, technical services, automotive, leadership, fire and EMS. The pathways continue to expand based on the community’s needs and the programs within each pathway continue to evolve as technology, trends and the world around us changes.

The Academies are relevant, forward-thinking and changing Racine’s community for the better. New community and business partners are invited to join the charge.

“It’s been one of the greatest partnerships we have built,” Booker said. “We are honored that the Academies of Racine-Horlick has been so willing to work with us.”

