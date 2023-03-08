Zyiere M. Carey Mar 8, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NO PHOTO AVAILABLEZyiere M. Carey, 900 block of Elm Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams). 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Roads And Traffic Trade Postal Service Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Woman found dead in vehicle, cause of death does not appear suspicious, Racine Police Department says A woman was found dead in a vehicle Sunday. The cause of death is unknown but does not appear suspicious, the Racine Police Department reported. 18-year-old man charged in crash that killed pregnant woman RACINE — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a rollover crash that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman. Racine man accused of having half a pound of marijuana, handgun in his car RACINE — A Racine man is accused of having half a pound of marijuana and a handgun in his car. Man charged with killing mom of six heading to trial in Oct; tells judge he wants to represent himself Terry L. Jackson, 42, whose trial on charges of homicide, kidnapping, and attempted homicide, said in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday th… Racine man found passed out in his car, charged with 5th OWI A Racine man who was found passed out in his vehicle is facing several charges, including his fifth OWI.