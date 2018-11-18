Despite beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the ATP Finals at only 21, Alexander Zverev knows keeping pace with the Serb isn't going to be easy.
Zverev claimed the biggest title of his career with a 6-4, 6-3 upset on Sunday at London, becoming the youngest champion of the season-ending event since Djokovic claimed the first of his five titles a decade ago — also at age 21.
"Oh my God," said Zverev, who also became the first German winner since 1995. "I've won one (year-end title). He's won five. He's won, I don't know what, 148 titles more than me. Let's not go there for now. I hope I can do great ... but just chill out a little bit."
Top-ranked Djokovic was attempting to tie Roger Federer's record of six titles but followed the same path as the Swiss great, who lost to Zverev in the semifinals at the O2 Arena.
Djokovic's serve hadn't been broken all tournament until the final. Zverev did it once in the first set and three times in the second, completing the victory with a spectacular backhand winner up the line.
Cross country
Morgan McDonald decided to redshirt his junior season at the University of Wisconsin so that he’d be able to compete in the NCAA cross country championships this season on the school’s home course, the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course at University Ridge.
That decision was rewarded Saturday as McDonald used a strong finishing kick to pull ahead of the pack in the last 400 meters and win the individual title.
McDonald completed the 10K course in 29:08.3, outracing Stanford’s Grant Fisher and Iowa State’s Edwin Kurgat down the stretch. He became the fourth Badger to win the event and first since Simon Bairu got the second of his two consecutive titles in 2005.
It was the prospect of being able to do just that which motivated him to sit out last season.
“This was 100 percent the reason,” McDonald said. “This and we thought the team could be a bit better. It was all centered around this 2018 nationals held in Madison with a Badger crowd. It was all about that."
The Badgers finished eighth in the team competition with 240 points. Northern Arizona won its third consecutive team title with 83 points, followed by BYU with 116.
Baseball
An Aspen company has sued former Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa, alleging his company backed out of a contract to rent a house in the ski resort town of Aspen, Colo., for $9,500 a day last winter.
The Aspen Daily News reported the suit by a company called MWTK Snowbunny Lane seeks $161,500 from Sosa and his company, Riverhead Homes LLC of Miami.
The newspaper says neither Sosa nor a Riverhead representative could be reached for comment.
The suit says Riverhead agreed to pay a $100,000 deposit to rent the seven-bedroom, six-bath home from Dec. 22, 2017, until Jan. 8. The suit claims Riverhead delayed making the payment and the owner opted to rent to someone else.
College football
Les Miles walked confidently to the podium and slipped on a familiar white hat.
This one had "KU" embroidered across the front.
The quirky and energetic coach who led LSU to the 2007 national title, after building a consistent winner at Oklahoma State, is back in the Big 12. His task this time is to turn around a long-suffering program at Kansas, where years of losing have left fan apathy at historically high levels.
Miles signed a five-year contract that will pay him $2,775,000 annually with retention bonuses of $775,000 due in November 2020 and $500,000 in November 2022. The deal includes several other incentives in a sign that athletic director Jeff Long plans to invest heavily in the program.
• Two years after he was named AP coach of the year, Mike MacIntyre's run at Colorado ended Sunday when he was fired amid a six-game skid in his sixth season.
Colorado athletic director Rick George lauded MacIntyre's dogged focus on character, classroom and community service but said, ultimately, his program just wasn't successful enough on the scoreboard.
Quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper will serve as interim head coach for Colorado's final game next weekend.
• Army is ranked for the first time since 1996, moving into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 23 on Sunday as it begins preparations to face rival Navy.
The Black Knights (9-2) have been edging toward the Top 25 in recent weeks, and they finally broke through. The rest of the rankings were mostly unchanged after a weekend with few big games or surprising results.
Led by unanimous No. 1 Alabama, the top six stayed the same as last week. Clemson was No. 2, followed by Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Canadian Football League
Eric Rogers made a leaping catch with 3:46 left for his third touchdown of the game and the Calgary Stampeders advanced to the Grey Cup for the third straight year, beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 22-14 in the CFL's West Division final.
Calgary will face Ottawa next Sunday night in Edmonton in a rematch of the Redblacks' 2016 Grey Cup victory. Ottawa beat Hamilton 46-27 in the East final Sunday. Calgary lost to Toronto last year in the title game.
