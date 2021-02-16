Zoological Society of Milwaukee holding Wild Winter Auction

MILWAUKEE — The Zoological Society of Milwaukee will hold its first Wild Winter Auction Feb. 19-26.
This eight-day event features more than 100 auction items including a giraffe feeding experience, breakfast with a zookeeper inside the big cat building and more. Each day the society will reveal a new video, like a look at several new animals inside the small mammals building, a Kohl’s Wild Theater performance or a special animal-themed craft. Anyone who donates $10 or more will receive a plush-toy hippo.
This unique fundraiser will help the society in its mission to conserve wildlife and endangered species, educate people about the importance of wildlife and the environment, and support the Milwaukee County Zoo. Like many nonprofits, the Zoological Society counts on the community’s support.
The complete virtual event can be found online at zoosociety.org/WildWinterAuction.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
'Watercolor Wisconsin 2020' can be seen in virtual tour
-
Bridal Showcase helps with wedding plans
-
A guide to winter fun in and around Racine
- 50 updates