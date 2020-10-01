Zoo to host Halloween Glow lighted drive-through event

RACINE — In a first of its kind for the Racine area, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 7-Nov. 1.

The Halloween Glow will allow guests to enjoy a Halloween experience from the comfort of their own vehicle. Vehicles will enter the Racine Zoo at the 200 Goold St. entrance gate and follow a dedicated lighted pathway through the zoo. The light displays will be suitable for all ages.

This event is intended to provide a safe opportunity during the pandemic for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun.

Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor was founded in 2011 and is based in Middleton, providing services to clients from Green Bay to Lake Geneva. The company specializes in holiday lighting and landscape lighting.

Admission is $5; free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets will be available at the gate (cash and credit cards only). To learn more, go to racinezoo.org.

