Zoo Preschool offered at Racine Zoo

RACINE — Zoo Preschool will be offered at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Preschoolers ages 2-5 with an adult will learn about our zoo animals through stories, activities, snacks and a visit with a live animal ambassador. Sessions are at 1 p.m. Sunday, or 10 or 11:30 a.m. Monday. Session dates and themes are:

  • Feb. 6-7, “Silly Sabertooth Tigers”
  • Feb. 20-21, “Burly Bears”

The cost is $15 per adult-child pair and $5 per additional child. To register, go to racinezoo.org.

For financial assistance information, call 262-636-9580 or email education@racinezoo.org.

