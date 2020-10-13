 Skip to main content
Zoo hosting Halloween Glow lighted drive-through event
Spooky fun at the zoo

Zoo hosting Halloween Glow lighted drive-through event

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
10142020-JT-Halloween_Glow-GSP

People drive through the Halloween Glow at the Racine Zoo Oct. 14, as they enjoy an enchanting Halloween drive-through spooktacular light display. The Halloween Glow runs through Nov. 1.

 Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times

RACINE — In a first of its kind for the Racine area, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host the 2020 Halloween Glow, an illuminated drive-through adventure, scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 1.

The Halloween Glow will allow guests to enjoy a Halloween experience from the comfort of their own vehicle. Vehicles will enter the Racine Zoo at the 200 Goold St. entrance gate and follow a dedicated lighted pathway through the zoo. The light displays will be suitable for all ages.

This event is intended to provide a safe opportunity during the pandemic for guests to go out and enjoy some holiday-themed fun.

Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor was founded in 2011 and is based in Middleton, providing services to clients from Green Bay to Lake Geneva. The company specializes in holiday lighting and landscape lighting.

Admission is $5; free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets will be available at the gate (cash and credit cards only). To learn more, go to racinezoo.org.

