Zoo Debut is a masquerade affair Sept. 11

RACINE — Zoo Debut, the Racine Zoo's premier black-tie event, will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
This themed charity fundraising gala includes an open bar, small plates featuring local restaurants, live music and entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Attire is black-tie, fashionably masquerade or animal inspired.
Auctions will be held online through the GiveSmart website. Anyone 18 and older can participate in the auctions. The silent auction opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 and closes at 11 p.m. Sept. 11. Live auction items will be available from 7 to 8 p.m. at the event.
Tickets cost $150 through Aug. 23 and $175 Aug. 24-31. Go to racinezoo.org.
Funds raised will benefit veterinary and essential daily animal care, education programs and conservation efforts.
