Zoo Brew Beer Festival at Racine Zoo Sept. 25

RACINE — The Zoo Brew Beer Festival, a new beer festival for ages 21 and older, will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The festival will feature 100 beers and ciders offered by Midwest brewmasters.
Featured breweries to date include Broken Bat Brewing Co., Explorium Brewpub, Lakefront Brewery, MobCraft Beer, Public Craft Brewing, Terrapin Beer Co., Titletown Brewing Co., Topsy Turvy Brewery and Wisconsin Brewing Co.
Food trucks will be on site.
Tickets cost $50 and include a souvenir pint glass. The cost is $25 for a nondrinker. Tickets must be purchased online by going to racinezoo.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Animal Crackers Concert Series has The Flat Cats
-
"RAM Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition 2021" to open at Wustum
-
We want to hear about your craft fair
- 44 updates