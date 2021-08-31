 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zoo Brew Beer Festival at Racine Zoo Sept. 25
0 Comments

Zoo Brew Beer Festival at Racine Zoo Sept. 25

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — The Zoo Brew Beer Festival, a new beer festival for ages 21 and older, will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The festival will feature 100 beers and ciders offered by Midwest brewmasters. 

Featured breweries to date include Broken Bat Brewing Co., Explorium Brewpub,  Lakefront Brewery, MobCraft Beer, Public Craft Brewing, Terrapin Beer Co., Titletown Brewing Co., Topsy Turvy Brewery and Wisconsin Brewing Co.

Food trucks will be on site.

Tickets cost $50 and include a souvenir pint glass. The cost is $25 for a nondrinker. Tickets must be purchased online by going to racinezoo.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News