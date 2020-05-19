Zoo, beer garden to open

CALEDONIA — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden plans to open for the season at 4 p.m. on Friday. And three days later, on Memorial Day, the Jo-Don Farms zoo plans to open for the year.
Zoo opening
After a stressful few weeks, during which Jo-Don Farms turned to crowdfunding to get through the COVID-19 shutdown, the zoo plans to reopen on Monday, Memorial Day.
Jo-Don Farms, 5907 Nicholson Road, which currently is home to dozens of animals, opened in 1975 and relied on volunteers over the past few weeks to stay afloat while it was closed under order of the Department of Health Services.
Usually, the zoo opens for business on May 1. And this delay, along with a bevy of festivals and other events being canceled, has cost Jo-Don Farms approximately one-third of its revenue this year, according to Vice President Alex Meyer. The staff is currently praying The Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha County doesn’t get canceled for the year, since “that’s a huge chunk of our income,” Meyer said.
According to the GoFundMe, the lockdown resulted “in no income to support the animals” for the zoo. “The money raised will go directly to feeding the animals, maintaining normal life for them, and paying the utilities to keep them warm.”
The GoFundMe page ended up collecting over $10,500, exceeding Jo-Don’s goal by more than 33%.
Although the animals will be out on Memorial Day, Jo-Don Farms won’t be operating totally like normal just yet.
Below are the safety precautions the farm has put in place, according to a message from volunteer Pam Avery:
- There will be no pony rides until further notice. Staff will announce when this will be available again.
- Animal walkabouts will not occur until further notice. Staff is working diligently on alternatives, which may include scheduled keeper talks within the zoo.
- Jo-Don asks that customers wear a mask when visiting the animals, but are not requiring them.
- Social distancing is imperative to stop the spread of COVID and staff is asking that all patrons follow the 6-foot rule.
- Visitors are asked to utilize the hand-washing station and the hand sanitizer stations regularly.
- If customers must cough or sneeze, they are asked to do so into their elbow and away from any other patrons or animals.
Beer garden will be back
“We’re very excited to open it and see all of you and kick off our season,” co-founder Molly Michel said in a video shared online Tuesday announcing the opening date for the Franksville Beer Garden.
“We’re working on getting stuff ready. We’re working extra hard on our safety measures, on our best practices, things like that,” Ken Michel, Molly’s husband and co-founder, added.
The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is located within Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.
Under advisement from the Central Racine County Health Department, which is headquartered just down the street from the park, all drinks will be served in plastic cups, since glass cups would require being passed back and forth between staff and customers — thus increasing the risk of disease spreading.
A & A Cafe Food Truck is scheduled to provide food throughout the weekend. Live music is planned from 6-9 p.m. by Ben Janzow on Friday evening. The next day. during the same time slot, the Subtle Undertones are scheduled to perform.
It is still presently unclear if the park’s playground will be open, Ken Michel said. If it is open, he said it will be cleaned every night.
The beer garden opened in 2018.
According to the National Weather Service, the weather Friday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low of 53. There are small chances of thunderstorms throughout Saturday, and higher chances of storms on Sunday.
