Zoo, beer garden to open

CALEDONIA — The Franksville Craft Beer Garden plans to open for the season at 4 p.m. on Friday. And three days later, on Memorial Day, the Jo-Don Farms zoo plans to open for the year.

Zoo opening

After a stressful few weeks, during which Jo-Don Farms turned to crowdfunding to get through the COVID-19 shutdown, the zoo plans to reopen on Monday, Memorial Day.

Jo-Don Farms, 5907 Nicholson Road, which currently is home to dozens of animals, opened in 1975 and relied on volunteers over the past few weeks to stay afloat while it was closed under order of the Department of Health Services.

Usually, the zoo opens for business on May 1. And this delay, along with a bevy of festivals and other events being canceled, has cost Jo-Don Farms approximately one-third of its revenue this year, according to Vice President Alex Meyer. The staff is currently praying The Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha County doesn’t get canceled for the year, since “that’s a huge chunk of our income,” Meyer said.