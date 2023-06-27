This gorgeous Victorian, filled with SO much character, sits just blocks away from Lake Michigan & Racine's downtown, is now available for the first time in over 15 years! Enjoy your morning coffee & the lake breeze from the wrap around porch you've always dreamed about! The first floor feels extremally open & inviting & includes a large patio door to the front porch. You'll love the decorative ceilings that cover the entire first floor living space & continue into the kitchen. You'll appreciate the 1st floor laundry, jacuzzi tub, & the fact that a full bath is located on every level. Lower level rec room for even more space for entertainment! Patio & detached 1.5 car garage complete the backyard. See this wonderful home today!

View More