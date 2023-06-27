RACINE — Zoo Beach and North Beach closed for swimming Tuesday morning because of strong currents and waves.
Both beaches were put under advisory for swimming conditions and were later closed. The beaches are still open for public use for activities other than swimming.
Zoo Beach was put under advisory Tuesday morning because of elevated levels of E. coli in the water, according to the City of Racine Department of Public Health. The water quality levels at North Beach were still safe for swimmers.
The elevated levels of E. Coli are likely due to storm water discharge, according to Stephan Kurdas, laboratory services coordinator for the department of public health.
Kurdas said when beaches are put under advisory due to elevated bacteria levels, swimming in the water could cause illness.
“If you do choose to go swimming, follow up with good hygiene,” Kurdas said.
E. coli levels in the water are tested every morning during the week by the Department of Health. Kurdas said that it is possible for levels to go down throughout the day, depending on
Swimming at both beaches is still closed due to high hazard conditions.
