Zedtric D. Cottingham, 2500 block of 21st St., Racine, intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments, possession of narcotic drugs, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, obstructing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, theft, hit and run attended vehicle, operate motor vehicle while revoked, and bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.