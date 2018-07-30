Zedtric D. Cottingham

Zedtric D. Cottingham, 2500 block of 21st St., Racine, intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments, possession of narcotic drugs, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, obstructing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, theft, hit and run attended vehicle, operate motor vehicle while revoked, and bail jumping.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments