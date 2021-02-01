Zaria I Blount, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Zaria I Blount, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. A woman who was also in the home, where a 1-year-old was also found by law enforcement when they carried out a search warrant there, is facing criminal charges.
A 20-year-old Racine resident was allegedly found to have more than 50 pounds of assorted drugs worth about $40,000 in his home, many of which resembled candy and most of which involved marijuana. A woman who was also in the home, where a 1-year-old was also found by law enforcement when they carried out a search warrant there, is facing criminal charges.
Ramen Racine is currently operating as a "ghost kitchen," a delivery or carry-out only restaurant that shares its kitchen with another restaurant, but remains separate.
She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.
“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
The Racine County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three people found dead Friday in a home on the 400 block of North State Street in Rochester were the couple and their son who lived in the home.
Racine Unified students will have the option to return to school buildings beginning in March. This story details what grades will come back first, and the options parents have if they want their kids to continue learning virtually.
A Racine teen is being held in the Racine County Jail for allegedly making bogus reports of shots fired and a bomb threat at a high school in Kentucky.
A Racine woman allegedly scratched an officer's face and yelled at an officer that she was "not a felon" even though no one accused her of such, according to court documents filed this week.
Owners Steven and Sandra Schoene said their closing date will be March 31, 2021.
Wendy Rittenhouse put her head in her hands. “What’s wrong?” Kyle asked. “F------ dumb f------ on Facebook,” she responded quietly. “... They’re saying you’re a piece of s--- and I’m a piece of s--- mother. But it’s just f------ words.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.