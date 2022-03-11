Zara. Female not fixed not upto date on shots??? Weight 60 Eating Purina puppy chow 2 x a day. 630... View on PetFinder
In under four minutes, Gableman, the leader of the taxpayer-funded probe of Wisconsin's 2020 election that Joe Biden won, and the Fox News host shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about Wisconsin elections.
One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a reported shots fired incident on the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
It's the start of something new for Liamani Segura.
More details about the tragic life and death of the woman who had been Racine County's Jane Doe for two decades are coming up in court, as the sons of her alleged killer are testifying in court.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly rammed into a car multiple times, and later was found drunk in a yard with his pants down to his ankles.
Some people displaced in last week's Anthony Lane fire were just getting back on their feet. Now, all that progress has been undone.
Yet again, Foxconn is getting bad press for making a big announcement and then failing to (at least quickly) follow through.
They own a home in Raymond in north-central Racine County. It's just not done being built yet. Now, a school board member and other candidates are being accused of "harassment and bullying" to get the homeowner off of a ballot.
"Rather than relying on GoFundMe pages, tenants with renter’s insurance could have an insurance company addressing their loss and needs," said Racine Fire Capt. Craig Ford.
After Uncle Harry's ice cream stand in Waterford accused its contractor of mishandling an expansion project, the contractor is countersuing and trying to place a lien on the well-known business property.
