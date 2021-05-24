Zapp
7 weeks old. All dogs are in foster care and are not located in our office. If you are interested... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A witness said that, just minutes after the crash, the father of the children arrived, getting out of his car and yelling "My babies! Where are my babies?"
The family of 14-year-old Drekarion Williams says he was riding a scooter on Carlisle Avenue, going to his aunt’s house accompanied by a cousin on a bike, not long after midnight Sunday when an SUV pulled up and someone with a gun opened fire. Since Monday, the teenager has been breathing on his own, but he may be paralyzed for life because of yet another episode of seemingly random gun violence in Racine.
Burlington man drove on sidewalk, tased after police arrived while rushing to fiancee who was in labor
A 22-year-old Burlington man has a date in municipal court after allegedly driving a mini-bike on a sidewalk. The man says he had good reason to be in a hurry — his fiancee was in labor.
Teen charged for Saturday Marathon gas station homicide; report states suspect denies being involved
A 17-year-old has been charged in the Saturday night killing of Deveon D. Robbins, although court documents show that the teenager denies his involvement in the fatality.
More than 50 buildings have been demolished due to their dilapidated states since 2016 in the City of Racine. “It feels great to rehab those old buildings and bring them back to life again. But in all reality, the highest and best use for that lot would be to tear it down and put in residential units,” Jerry Gulley, of Image Real Estate, said.
Racine woman charged with first OWI after being involved in a rollover crash with a child in the car
RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her operating while intoxicated, first offense, after allegedly being involved in a rollover cra…
CALEDONIA — James F. Svoboda III, the former parks manager for the Village of Caledonia who also worked with and still lives in Mount Pleasant…
Owners Tina and Clark Mitchell have a deep devotion to all things French, especially after taking numerous vacations there. It was clear to them what sort of restaurant they would open up if they ever got the chance.
The cafe has also given Tina and Clark the chance to revitalize their lives after the pandemic: "I started to get a little down," Tina said, "then bam! I feel alive again, opening the restaurant."
Teachers and parents in the Racine Unified School District are fighting a move to delay start times next fall at several elementary schools — in some cases up to two hours later than usual. In a written statement released by the union, Tamara Patton, a Dr. Jones school parent, said working families do not have the flexibility in their daily schedules to make the adjustment nor can they afford extra child care services when their kids are not in school.
-
- 4 min to read
On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, the president was making big promises of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed upmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn's Mount Pleasant campus.
The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Wisconsin campus now that the originally agreed upon state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.
All those changes have come with Foxconn's leaders and cheerleaders willingly stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.
On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a quiet ribbon-cutting for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e. “The Foxconn Globe.”
The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.
Here's what we know