Zachery R Zavala
Zachery R Zavala

Zachery Zavala

Zachery R Zavala, 1000 block of William Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of THC ((less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

