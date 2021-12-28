Zachery J. Vague, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
A high school boyfriend once showed Blythe Haney some sea glass at a spot where he often went fishing, "and I was like wow. Ever since then, I started collecting … even bringing my family to all start collecting together."
They spent their Christmas Day in the Racine County Jail.
Four people, one from Racine and three from Kenosha, face charges after shots were allegedly fired during a dispute Sunday near Taylor Mart in Racine.
A Racine man has been accused of stalking and threatening a teenager.
In what witnesses are calling a holiday miracle, a woman was able to walk away from a Wednesday crash between her vehicle and a semi-trailer that left her car completely destroyed.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a child in the head with a DVD player and caused damage to a house.
Usually by 6:30 in the morning on school days, the 6-foot-6 Tyson Skalecki can be found in his school’s gymnasium, cranking up 250 shots at least before he heads off to class.
A Lasalle Street crash the night before Christmas Eve is being blamed on a drunk driver, according to the Racine Police Department.
The workshop offers pottery painting and firing, floral arranging and needle felting; come new year, there'll be more classes on topics like cooking and wine pairing.
The 10-month-old Boston terrier was in a Land Rover stolen from the parking lot at Jellystone Park Friday.
