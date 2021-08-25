Zachary L Fisher, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer., misdemeanor bail jumping.
A 40-year-old man from Missouri died Sunday after saving two children who were “in distress” in the water near the pier north of North Beach and Zoo Beach, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said early Sunday evening. Schmaling said the man was "a hero.”
RACINE — A 44-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound after an incident Tuesday afternoon near the area of LaSalle and English streets, the…
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after allegedly being found with had more than 1,634 grams (3.6 pounds) of marijuana and more than 280 …
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
A minority of hospital employees are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At Ascension, there's no appeals process to the health system's mandate.
One woman was shot Sunday night in Racine, at or near Marquette Park.
Flight For Life has Burlington all aflutter with plans for a new helicopter ambulance operation. Some question whether the local airport would become too noisy, even if emergency medical response times could be drastically improved.
A Racine man has been charged in the death of Steven Holub, a father of two who died after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in Racine on May 27, 2020. The suspect allegedly smoked marijuana prior to the fatal crash.
Xanax, Percocet and marijuana were reportedly found in the car of a man who nearly caused a crash.
A company that brands itself as Wisconsin’s largest alcoholic beverage sales company is moving forward with an expansion into Caledonia within the Interstate 94 corridor.
