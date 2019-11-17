Youthful Tsitsipas represents new era

Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Sunday in London to become the youngest ATP Finals champion in 18 years and collect the biggest title of his career.
The 21-year-old Greek bounced back from dropping a tight first set in the final by racing out to a 4-0 lead in the second, and then held off his Austrian opponent’s comeback in the third.
Tsitsipas couldn’t capitalize on another early break and a 3-1 lead in the deciding set but won the last three points of the tiebreaker, clinching the win when Thiem sent a return wide.
“I have no clue how I played so well in the second set," Tsitsipas said. "It was pretty frustrating for me to be playing with such nerves for the first time in such a big event. I was a break up (in the third set), I couldn’t manage to hold it. Things were decided in the tiebreaker and I am so relieved by this outstanding performance and fight that I gave out on the court.”
Tsitsipas, who was making his first appearance at the season-ending tournament for the world’s top eight players after a breakthrough season, beat six-time champion Roger Federer in Saturday’s semifinals.
He is the youngest champion at the ATP Finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.
Thiem beat both six-time champion Roger Federer and five-time winner Novak Djokovic in the group stage but lost another big final after twice finishing runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open.
”It was so close,” Thiem said. ”But that’s how it is in tennis.”
It is the fourth year in a row that there is a first-time champion at the ATP Finals, following wins by Andy Murray in 2016, Gregor Dimitrov in 2017 and Alexander Zverev last year.
Earlier, French duo Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the doubles title by beating Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-4.
Golf
Tommy Fleetwood made three eagles and came from six shots behind to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in a playoff at Sun City, South Africa.
Fleetwood beat Marcus Kinhult on the first extra hole at Sun City for a fifth European Tour victory and his first at the Nedbank. The Englishman made par and Sweden’s Kinhult a bogey in the playoff on No. 18.
Fleetwood surged into contention with a 7-under 65 to take the clubhouse lead at Gary Player Country Club having started the final round six shots off the lead. Kinhult also finished 12 under overall with a closing 68.
Kinhult missed the fairway off the tee in the playoff and had to play out of the rough sideways on the way to a bogey five. Fleetwood scrambled for a par to claim $2.5 million, the biggest winner’s prize in European Tour history. He moved second behind Bernd Wiesberger in the Race to Dubai standings with one tournament left in the season, next week’s World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The 28-year-old Fleetwood won the Race to Dubai in 2017 and has a chance of being crowned Europe’s No. 1 for the second time in three seasons.
Football
Browns defensive linemen Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey should know the results of their appeals by Wednesday.
Garrett, Ogunjobi and Pouncey were suspended by the NFL for fighting late in the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.”
ESPN reported Sunday former NFL players Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, the officers jointly appointed and compensated by the league and NFL Players Association to decide appeals of on-field player discipline, are expected to rule on the appeals no later than Wednesday morning. The appeals will be heard Monday and Tuesday, according to the report.
• Matthew Stafford’s back injury is worse than the Detroit Lions have let on.
While Lions coach Matt Patricia called Stafford “day to day” and “week to week” with an injury that will keep him out for the second straight game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reported that doctors have told Stafford he’s dealing with “a six-week injury.”
Stafford suffered fractured bones in his back in the fourth quarter of the Lions’ Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
He practiced on a limited basis the following week, but was sent for testing late in the week, at which point doctors determined it was not safe for him to play in a Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.