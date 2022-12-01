Your 2022 Downtown Racine holiday Gift Guide is here

RACINE — Downtown Racine has created a new way to shop and support local businesses via an online gift guide at RacineDowntown.com/downtown-gift-guide.

The website is a collaborative effort created by Downtown Racine Corp. and The Journal Times.

Visitors of the site can view more than 70 gift ideas, all from local businesses in Downtown Racine.

“We had 30 new businesses open and 24 Best of Racine awards given to downtown merchants this year. You are sure to find something for everyone on your shopping list by checking out this online gift guide or stopping downtown. Supporting local businesses this holiday season has never been more important,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.

The interactive site has multiple gift ideas from retail shops, service industry, restaurants and bars. Everything from clothing, jewelry, gift baskets, toys, gift cards and cocktail kits.

“This holiday season, we are excited to partner with the DRC to help promote the vibrant business community in Downtown Racine with this collaborative virtual gift guide,” said Clint Wiedholz, The Journal Times advertising director.

The gift guide will be live through December.