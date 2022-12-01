Your 2022 Downtown Racine holiday Gift Guide is here

The website is a collaborative effort created by Downtown Racine Corp. and The Journal Times.
Visitors of the site can view more than 70 gift ideas, all from local businesses in Downtown Racine.
“We had 30 new businesses open and 24 Best of Racine awards given to downtown merchants this year. You are sure to find something for everyone on your shopping list by checking out this online gift guide or stopping downtown. Supporting local businesses this holiday season has never been more important,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.
The interactive site has multiple gift ideas from retail shops, service industry, restaurants and bars. Everything from clothing, jewelry, gift baskets, toys, gift cards and cocktail kits.
“This holiday season, we are excited to partner with the DRC to help promote the vibrant business community in Downtown Racine with this collaborative virtual gift guide,” said Clint Wiedholz, The Journal Times advertising director.
The gift guide will be live through December.
17 photos and videos from the 2022 Racine Holiday Parade
Ariel out of water, on the Floral Creations by Eileen float
Lucy Lou Who from Ziegler Honda of Racine
The crew from Katie's Canine Klubhouse
The Dancing Grannies make their first parade appearance of the season in Racine
Madi Long, United States of America Teen Wisconsin
Signs & Lines by Stretch, all lit up
Light up the night
For when you have A LOT of grocery shopping to do
Sweet ride in the parade
Riding through
Doggos parade doing Racine's Main Street during the annual holiday parade
Miss Racine María José Castillo Venegas
Grand Marshal and sponsors
Ursula on land
The Grinch and Lucy Lou Who from Ziegler Honda of Racine
Fireworks close out the night of the 2022 Holiday Parade in Racine
