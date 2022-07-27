 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Young Haylofters to present 'Romeo & Juliet Jr.'

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

BURLINGTON — The Young Haylofters will present "Romeo & Juliet Jr." Aug. 11-14 at the Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.

Jessica Smith, director and author, adapted this Shakespeare play by changing the language to be kid-friendly. "Romeo & Juliet Jr." involves all the conflict between Romeo and Juliet’s families and intrigue of the actions of several other characters. Although the play ends in tragedy there are many humorous moments. A cast and crew of 22 children from fifth grade to high school are involved in the production.

Show times are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $8. Go to thehaylofters.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine alderman resigns

Racine alderman resigns

Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News