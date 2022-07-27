Young Haylofters to present 'Romeo & Juliet Jr.'

BURLINGTON — The Young Haylofters will present "Romeo & Juliet Jr." Aug. 11-14 at the Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.
Jessica Smith, director and author, adapted this Shakespeare play by changing the language to be kid-friendly. "Romeo & Juliet Jr." involves all the conflict between Romeo and Juliet’s families and intrigue of the actions of several other characters. Although the play ends in tragedy there are many humorous moments. A cast and crew of 22 children from fifth grade to high school are involved in the production.
Show times are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $8. Go to thehaylofters.com.