BURLINGTON — Young Haylofters will hold open auditions for youth ages 8 to 18 for "Beowulf (And The Bard)" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 30-31, at Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.

Written by Vidas Barzdukas ad Christopher R. Bartlette, "Beowulf (And The Bard)" is a comedy which updates the old English poem about Beowulf, a warrior, who must save the mead hall from an ogre and his mother. Many hilarious tales about the heroism and outrageous mistakes of Beowulf are depicted in the play.

Those wishing to tryout are requested to memorize a short monologue and be prepared to cold read from the script. Performances are Aug. 10-13.