Young at Heart Gala has raffle for Hawaiian vacation

KENOSHA — Raffle tickets are currently being sold for a six-day, seven-night stay in Maui, Hawaii, at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St. The drawing will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha’s Young at Heart Gala at Uline’s event center, 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie.
The Young at Heart Gala will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. and is a celebration of the positive impact that the club has had on the lives of youth in Kenosha. The event will feature a three-course dinner, performances by club members, a live auction, entertainment and awards.
Tickets for the Hawaiian raffle are $25 each and can be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha’s front desk through Oct. 28. More information can be found at bgckenosha.org/events/gala/2022-young-at-heart-gala-hawaiian-raffle.
Gala tickets cost $200. Go to bgckenosha.org/events/gala.
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development.