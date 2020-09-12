Yelich scores on Braun's fly in 9th, Brewers beat Cubs 1-0

“It was a great team win for sure tonight,” Woodruff said. “We needed that one.”

Yelich walked leading off the ninth, and took third on Jedd Gyorko’s single to right off Rowan Wick (0-1), just the fourth hit for the Brewers.

Braun greeted Jeremy Jeffress with a fly to right fielder Jason Heyward a few steps in front of the warning track. Yelich scored without a throw.

“Got to make guys swing the bat,” Cubs manager David Ross said of the leadoff walk. “It’s tough. Tough one there, and you got kind of a jam shot to right from Gyorko.”

Former All-Stars Jon Lester and Woodruff matched up in a pitcher’s duel following frustrating stretches.

Lester entered with a 5.80 ERA and had allowed at least five earned runs in four of his previous five starts. He had a season-high eight strikeouts and yielded only three hits over six innings against a lineup that had a franchise-record 13 extra-base hits in Wednesday’s blowout of the Tigers.