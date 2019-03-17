Christian Yelich had two singles and raised his average to .500 in the Milwaukee Brewers' 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday at Glendale, Ariz.
Top prospect Keston Hiura had a three-run double in a four-run eighth. Zach Davies was roughed up in his fourth start, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks.
Chris Taylor homered and doubled for Los Angeles. Rich Hill started and surrendered three runs on eight hits, pitching 4⅔ innings.
ROCKIES 7, CUBS 2: Newcomer Daniel Murphy hit his first home run for Colorado. Chad Bettis allowed one run in 4⅓ innings at Mesa, Ariz.
Chicago starter Jose Quintana gave up two runs in four innings.
DIAMONDBACKS (SS) 7, WHITE SOX 3: Zack Greinke made his third start for an Arizona split squad, pitching 5⅔ innings and giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks at Scottsdale, Ariz. Eduardo Escobar and Alex Avila homered.
James McCann had two singles, scoring a run and raising his average to .438 for Chicago. Carlos Rodon got the start, pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing four runs, five hits and two walks.
PHILLIES: Bryce Harper hopes to change all those zeros soon. Naw, not the ones in his contract.
Back in the lineup two days after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, the Phillies newcomer with the $330,000,000 deal was hitless Sunday, leaving him with a batting average of .000 in spring training.
Harper is 0 for 8 in 14 plate appearances over five exhibition games.
His goal for the final week in Florida? "Definitely getting a couple knocks," Harper said.
"I don't want to leave spring without a hit but if that happens, then March 28, here we come," Harper said.
That's the day Philadelphia opens the regular season, at home against the NL East champion Atlanta Braves.
Harper returned as the designated hitter against the split-squad New York Yankees and went 0 for 3 with a walk.
On Friday, Harper was hit in the right ankle by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton and left the game. He sat out Saturday.
Batting third, Harper took a called third strike on a 96 mph fastball from James Paxton in the first. Harper then grounded out to shortstop on another 96 mph offering from the left-hander.
"The timing, definitely a little behind right now," Harper said. "A little late on some of the pitches against Paxton today. It's going to be a process."
Harper, who agreed to a 13-year contract in late February — almost two weeks after spring training began — Harper struck out swinging on a 90 mph pitch from Dellin Betances in the sixth.
DODGERS: Dave Roberts made the declaration with conviction, not an ounce of doubt in his voice, Sunday morning: Corey Seager, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ All-Star shortstop who hasn’t played since undergoing elbow ligament-replacement surgery in May, will play on opening day.
“Absolutely,” Roberts said.
The Dodgers have maintained confidence in Seager’s timetable. All along, they have been optimistic the shortstop would be ready for the start of the season. At the same time, Seager has not played in a Cactus League game this spring and started playing shortstop in minor league games only last week.
ANGELS: Pitcher Andrew Heaney will not be on the Los Angeles Angels’ opening day roster, manager Brad Ausmus announced.
Heaney is recovering from elbow inflammation, and Ausmus said he would be on the injured list for opening day. Heaney missed time last season with elbow inflammation, and Ausmus announced Wednesday that the injury had resurfaced during spring training.
ASTROS: Manager AJ Hinch has been suspended one game for his argument and later comments about umpire Angel Hernandez at a spring training game over the weekend.
Major League Baseball penalized Hinch on Sunday and also fined him an undisclosed amount. Hinch said he accepted the decision and missed Sunday's exhibition against Atlanta.
Hinch was ejected by Hernandez one pitch into the bottom of the first inning Friday night in a split-squad game between the Astros and St. Louis.
Hinch came onto the field and an extended argument ensued. After the game, he called Hernandez "unprofessional" and "arrogant."
