Yelich homers, Anderson solid as Brewers beat Twins 9-3

The first of Hill's three walks in the third started the onslaught. Hill let out a loud expletive after walking Orlando Arcia, and Braun followed with his first home run of the season. García singled home two more runs, ending Hill's night early.

"Just couldn't find what he wanted too and eventually just became a, truly, a pitch-count issue where we're just not going to be able to leave him out there to throw anymore," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Yelich homered to start the scoring in a four-run fifth inning. Braun singled in front of Yelich's sixth homer of the year.

In his past 10 games, Yelich is hitting .324 with three homers and eight RBIs. The 2018 NL MVP hit .037 in his first six games of the season.

García hit his second home run of the season and Hiura connected for his sixth off position player Ehire Adrianza pitching in the ninth.

"I think everybody is feeling comfortable, feeling better every single game," García said. "It's a tough season. It's a grind for everybody, it's not easy, but we're here, it is what it is. I think we're in a good place right now."