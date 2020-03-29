Year-round driving range owned by Tony Romo's dad opens at Ives Grove

YORKVILLE — Last fall, Racine County golfers were given a place to sharpen their skills year-round.
Majority owner Ramiro Romo and others in November ceremonially opened Range Time, the new heated driving range and clubhouse at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
Romo approached Racine County officials in March 2019 about adding the privately owned amenity to the county-owned, 27-hole golf course. Eight months or so later, Range Time was ready to get golfers through a Wisconsin winter.
Romo is the majority owner; his son, former NFL quarterback turned CBS sportscaster Tony Romo, is among the other investors. Romo’s deal with Racine County calls for him to pay 5% of the net profits and no less than $6,000 per year to the county for 25 years, with an option for an additional five years.
The new golf facility includes:
- Fifteen bays and 30 hitting stations heated from above;
- A new, 2,500-square-foot clubhouse;
- Two Trackman golf simulator stations in the clubhouse; and
- A Trackman radar unit that can be used at the driving range, for an additional fee, to analyze each stroke.
The driving range is as wide as a football field is long, at 300 feet.
The heaters, Romo said, are infrared, gas-powered overhead units that radiate their heat downward.
All-season accommodations
Romo, a Waterford resident, said he saw similar driving ranges elsewhere and said, “I was very intrigued about why Racine (County) didn’t have one, and I set about to try to see if there was a location where we could put this facility.”
After approaching Racine County officials in March 2019 and getting approvals, construction by Peter Schwabe Construction began in June 2019.
If golfers are practicing while snow is on the ground, Romo explained, the snow will be packed by a large, tractor-pulled roller so the balls will stay atop the snow.
“The technology here is really, really good,” Romo said. With the two indoor Trackman simulators, a golfer can choose any course to play. The ball is struck into the screen and the simulator will show the exact flight it would have taken on the course.
Once on the green, in most cases the simulator will assume two putts to get into the hole. It takes about one hour to play a full 18 holes.
At the range itself, the portable Trackman units can tell: the flight path; direction of the ball; club speed; club path; ball speed; direction of the club face when it swishes through the hitting zone; spin rate; and carry.
For more information, call Range Time at 262-732-4268.
