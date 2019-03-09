MIAMI — Seventeen months after Hurricane Maria, the remote Puerto Rican island of Vieques is still waiting for federal money to rebuild its hospital.
It won’t arrive in time to give Zuleima Nieves peace of mind.
She and Vieques’ other 9,000 residents depend on a makeshift clinic in a former storm shelter and three trailers for dialysis, dentistry and basic care. But the 22-year-old with hyperthyroidism is about six months into a high-risk pregnancy and must travel to San Juan every two weeks for checkups. When labor pains arrive, it’s time to race to the “big island.”
“If something happens here in Vieques, they won’t be able to care for me,” said Nieves, a lifelong resident of the former U.S. Navy outpost about eight miles east of mainland Puerto Rico.
Across the commonwealth, citizens are struggling as a projected $55 billion in aid arrives at a trickle and the White House falters in its support of rebuilding. This past week, President Donald Trump promised “the A Plus treatment” for residents of tornado-torn Alabama, a state where he enjoys strong support. But he has opposed future help for Puerto Rico and falsely claimed that the bankrupt commonwealth wanted to use aid to pay off its debt of more than $70 billion.
Recently, the White House even considered raiding recovery funds allocated by Congress to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Maria killed an estimated 3,000 people in the months after the September 2017 hurricane, which leveled homes and businesses and wiped out electricity. So far, the commonwealth has identified 7,505 rebuilding sites and delivered 4,792 reports to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking major repairs.
Only 67 projects are proceeding, according to Puerto Rico’s government. In a similar period after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the last U.S. hurricane approaching Maria’s magnitude, more than 9,000 had begun.
