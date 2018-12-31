These are some of our favorite reader-submitted photos from 2018. Some were featured on our Sunday news pages, while others were included in our 2019 Racine County Community Calendar.
If you’d like to see your photo in print, send us your best shot — we’ll pick a winner each week and feature it in our Sunday paper. Photos should be of local people and places — it doesn’t matter if it’s a picture of farm country, a monument, or your family at the Fourth Fest parade — as long it was captured in Racine County.
There are two ways to send us your photograph: Go to journaltimes.com/photo-contest and upload it there, or if you’re an Instagram user, just add #JTphotocontest to your photo. All photo submissions will be considered for publication in The Journal Times’ 2020 Racine County Community Calendar.
