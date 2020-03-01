Yankees star Judge to have more tests on shoulder Monday

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom took on two nemeses in his first outing of spring training — a bout of nerves, and the Washington Nationals.
The two-time reigning NL Cy Young winner got the best of both.
“Any time I take the mound, I’m nervous,” deGrom said after throwing three scoreless innings in a 3-1 win Sunday at Port St. Lucie, Fla.
“It felt good to get out there in a real game feel, people in the stands, another team. (The jitters) go away when I start warming up."
DeGrom cruised on just 33 pitches, striking out two and allowing one hit against the defending World Series champs. The 31-year-old showed no signs of rust against his familiar NL East foe, looking just as sharp as when he became the 11th pitcher to win consecutive Cy Young Awards — despite the Mets going 28-36 in his starts since beginning the 2018 season.
He breezed through an easy first against regulars Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman and Starlin Castro, getting three outs on seven pitchers — all strikes.
The right-hander zipped in 28 strikes, including the first 13 pitches, and reached 98 mph. Washington's only hit against deGrom was a single by Andrew Stevenson in the second, and he was thrown out trying to steal second by catcher Wilson Ramos, allowing deGrom to face the minumum.
“I felt pretty good, especially with my fastball command,” deGrom said. “The offspeed’s close, not right where I want it, and I was talking to Buffalo (Ramos) in between innings and said, ‘Hey, the strike one offspeed’s been fine, but the two-strike one didn’t really get where I wanted it to.’ I think that’s what I’ll continue working on for the rest of this spring.”
DeGrom also said he felt a bit uncomfortable out of the stretch.
“Working on varying times, picking, trying to keep the baserunners where they’re at,” deGrom said.
YANKEES: Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder.
Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative.
The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
"They worked on him a lot,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. "So, I'd say we were a little encouraged this morning.''
Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging. There is discomfort located under the right pectoral muscle near the shoulder, which returned Friday when he took batting practice in an indoor cage for the second consecutive day.
"Where's it coming from? What's generating that?'' Boone said.
Judge has no issues while throwing.
RED SOX: It was just a batting practice session, one of the lowest spring training rungs in a pitcher's preparation for opening day. But for Chris Sale, it was progress.
Even after finishing with a fastball that a Triple-A prospect who batted .204 last year managed to hit over the fence Sunday morning, Sale and the Red Sox were pleased.
"Let's end on that one," Sale said, laughing, as he walked off the mound.
Pitching coach Dave Bush was satisfied.
"I thought he looked good," Bush said. "It was an important step in progression through the spring. It was a full pregame routine with long toss and time in the bullpen and then 15 pitches on the mound. So, it was a normal step for him. He felt pretty good and I thought it looked pretty good."
The previous time Sale faced hitters was Aug. 13, when he gave up five runs with 12 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in a win at Cleveland. The left-hander was put on the injured list after that with elbow inflammation, ending his season at 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts.
Sale will start this season on the IL after reporting to camp with pneumonia, setting him back by about two weeks. He did not speak to reporters after pitching batting practice.
A month shy of turning 31, Sale was an All-Star seven straight years and got the final out of the 2018 World Series. That was all before last season's struggles.
ASTROS: Years before the Astros’ intricate sign-stealing operation ever came to light, A’s manager Bob Melvin always seemed a little suspicious of a dugout camera in Houston, according to one of his former players.
Ex-A’s All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray revealed in a podcast Thursday that Melvin was proactive in making sure nothing out of the ordinary was going on in his own dugout at Minute Maid Park.
“When I was in Oakland and we’d always go there, I just thought about this, they had a camera facing in the dugout right when you walk in there,” Gray said on C.C. Sabathia’s “R2C2” podcast (beginning at 32:40 mark). “Right up in there to the right there’s just a camera. And I’d go — like jokingly, just joking. This is early, like in ’14, ’15 — ‘Dang, BoMel what’s that? They trying to film us?’ Joking.”
But Gray indicated Melvin, whom he called “the best,” got a funny look on his face before springing into action.
“And he takes this towel and he’d throw it over (the camera),” Gray said. “Every game we played in Houston, he’d just throw a towel right over it.”
It took A’s pitcher Mike Fiers blowing the whistle on the Astros before Major League Baseball launched its investigation that confirmed Houston’s illegal schemes. But long before Fiers’ interview with The Athletic in November, Melvin was among those who believed something illegal was going on when they played the Astros.
“Just felt different at their place,” Melvin told reporters in January. “Just like any team, we had some suspicions for a couple years, then Mike (Fiers) came over to us. You look at the games there and you see guys giving multiple signs with no one on base, it’s a dead giveaway.”