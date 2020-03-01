Yankees star Judge to have more tests on shoulder Monday

A month shy of turning 31, Sale was an All-Star seven straight years and got the final out of the 2018 World Series. That was all before last season's struggles.

ASTROS: Years before the Astros’ intricate sign-stealing operation ever came to light, A’s manager Bob Melvin always seemed a little suspicious of a dugout camera in Houston, according to one of his former players.

Ex-A’s All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray revealed in a podcast Thursday that Melvin was proactive in making sure nothing out of the ordinary was going on in his own dugout at Minute Maid Park.

“When I was in Oakland and we’d always go there, I just thought about this, they had a camera facing in the dugout right when you walk in there,” Gray said on C.C. Sabathia’s “R2C2” podcast (beginning at 32:40 mark). “Right up in there to the right there’s just a camera. And I’d go — like jokingly, just joking. This is early, like in ’14, ’15 — ‘Dang, BoMel what’s that? They trying to film us?’ Joking.”

But Gray indicated Melvin, whom he called “the best,” got a funny look on his face before springing into action.