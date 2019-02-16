CC Sabathia can envision the perfect ending to his final big league season.
“Right now I’m just focused on trying to win the championship and have a parade at the end of the year,” Sabathia said Saturday. “That would be a great way to top this thing off.”
The 38-year-old Sabathia agreed in early November to an $8 million one-year contract and said 2019 will be his last season.
Sabathia had a stent inserted after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart in December. He has had chronic right knee problem that has required several operations.
“Why now? It’s time,” Sabathia said with a laugh. “My knee, just the shape that it’s in. My family is getting older. It’s time for me to be with them and be around them.”
Pitchers and catchers at Yankees spring training camp, and some position players taking part in early workouts were in attendance at Steinbrenner Field for Sabathia’s remarks.
“All I ever wanted for people to remember me as was just a good teammate,” Sabathia said. “It’s been a great ride. Just so many countless different memories that I’ll have. It’s priceless, it’s been great.”
ROYALS: Pitcher Eric Skoglund broke down in tears, talking publicly for the first time since Major League Baseball gave him an 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.
Skoglund said he is bewildered about what triggered the positive results. The penalty was imposed last month and will begin at the start of the season.
“We have no idea,” Skoglund said in a media room at the Royals’ spring training complex. “That’s the hardest part. Something got into my body without me knowing, it was scary. It just makes you think what could have been.”
“That’s the hardest part to deal with, not knowing because I’m not a guy that’s going to cheat the game. I didn’t do anything maliciously. It’s not the type of person I am. It’s not in my character. It’s not how I was raised. So it stinks. We couldn’t find anything and that’s what is going to eat me for the rest of my career. It’s not a good feeling at all,” the left-hander said.
Asked how it felt to tell Royals general manager Dayton Moore about the suspension, Skoglund became very emotional and could not finish his sentence.
“A relief,” he said. “I was in a pretty tough spot, but.”
With his eyes watery, Skoglund did not say another word before exiting the room.
He returned after a few minutes to finish the answer.
“It was a relief,” Skoglund said. “I was just going through a lot these last couple of months. I knew I didn’t do anything maliciously, so having his support was a good feeling for me, definitely helped.”
GIANTS: A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says free agent Cameron Maybin is closing in on a minor league contract with San Francisco, which was still in the market for outfielders to add depth. Maybin must pass a physical.
Maybin would join his ninth team in parts of 13 major league seasons, including from 2011-14 in the NL West for the San Diego Padres. He played in the 2017 World Series for the champion Houston Astros.
The 31-year-old Maybin spent 2018 between Miami and Seattle. He batted a combined .249 with four home runs, 14 doubles and 28 RBIs. He was safe on 10 of 15 steal attempts.
