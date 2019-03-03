All rise — again. Aaron Judge is back.
Judge hit his first two homers of spring training, helping the New York Yankees to a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a split-squad game on Sunday at Tampa, Fla.
Brett Gardner also connected twice and Gary Sanchez had a solo drive as New York went deep six times. The Yankees set a major league record with 267 homers last season.
Gardner and Judge hit consecutive homers off Daniel Norris in the first. Judge went deep again in the fifth, belting a two-run drive to right that went off the glove of a leaping Victor Reyes and just over the wall.
Norris allowed three runs and four hits in 1⅔ innings. The 25-year-old left-hander is trying to win a spot in Detroit's rotation.
"Just trying to throw strikes and stay out of the middle of the zone, which I didn't do very good today," Norris said.
Masahiro Tanaka tossed three scoreless innings for the Yankees in his first spring start. Traditionally one of baseball's most deliberate workers, the right-hander had no issues with baseball's new 20-second pitch clock.
"Yes, I was conscious of that," Tanaka said through a translator. "It's something MLB is testing during spring training and it might come into effect once we get into the season. You don't want to be not prepared if that were to happen."
CARDINALS: As unhittable as Jordan Hicks' 105 mph heater can be, a pitch clocked a little bit closer to the speed limit might ultimately be what makes him the St. Louis Cardinals' closer.
Developing the slider, a pitch Hicks began to get a feel for late last season, into a reliable second option has been Hicks' focus this spring.
"I felt like I needed to come in prepared, more ready to go with a better arsenal," Hicks said. "Closers, they normally have pretty dirty secondary pitches."
Hicks threw seven of baseball's 10 fastest pitches last season, when 659 of his offerings were clocked at 100 mph or higher.
He only reached 102 mph Thursday in his spring debut, but that was plenty fast enough to keep Mets hitters off balance when the high-80s slider seemingly lumbered toward and dove away from the plate.
"He's already an amazing weapon," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said.
DODGERS: Kenley Jansen's numbers are down, but in a good way.
His fastball velocity has dipped for now, but he figures it will return. And besides, he said, "The radar gun is overrated."
The most important figure is 25 — the number of pounds the Los Angeles Dodgers closer lost in the offseason — which he says is why he feels like he's in better shape overall.
Jansen pitched his first Cactus League inning on Sunday, retiring the Texas Rangers on 12 pitches.
Jansen threw 10 strikes, getting one strikeout, and pitched around an error. His fastball topped out at 92 mph, about 3 mph slower than his usual high.
"The normal me in spring training," Jansen said. "Sometimes the radar gun can get you in trouble. I learned my lesson last year. I wasn't ready. Next thing you know, the ball didn't have life (out of my hand)."
REDS 11, BREWERS 5: Kyle Farmer, Derek Dietrich and Phillip Ervin homered for Cincinnati. Lucas Sims was hit hard, allowing three runs in the first inning.
Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich went 2 for 2 and ripped a first-inning homer for the Brewers. Josh Tomlin worked three innings and allowed six runs and seven hits.
CUBS 13, WHITE SOX 4: Cubs star Kris Bryant singled and hit his second home run of the spring. Yu Darvish worked two hitless innings, striking out three.
White Sox starter Manny Banuelos walked four and gave up two runs in 1⅓ hitless innings. Jose Abreu went deep for the second time this spring.
