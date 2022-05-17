Yalden decides to head home

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team picked up another commitment from the class of 2023.

Gus Yalden took to Instagram to announce his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday. He joins John Blackwell as the other member from that class.

“Being from Appleton, Wisconsin basketball just means more,” Yalden said on his Instagram live. “When they went to the 2015 national championship, you can ask my mom, the day after I cried and didn't go to school because I was so sad. It just means more to me. I grew up a fan. I've been to Camp Randall, the Kohl Center a million times. It's a place that my family calls home, and there's no place like home, so I'm really excited to go back and to be a Badger."

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound center is the nation’s No. 16-ranked center in the class of 2023 and the No. 125-ranked player in the country, per 247Sports.

“I think the way Wisconsin plays, certainly I think he’d be a good fit,” said Nick Whitmore, Yalden’s high school coach. “Their bigs can all pass and they can shoot and they can handle the ball a little bit. I think that makes a lot of sense for Gus.”

Whitmore described Yalden as a versatile big who doesn’t fit into the stereotypical power forward or center position. He said he sees Yalden playing the role of a perimeter big who can stretch the floor and score in the paint at UW.

The coach said Yalden will need to work on getting in shape for Big Ten play. Yalden can guard bigger players but needs to work on being able to defend everyone on the floor.

The Big Ten is known for its centers, with Kofi Cockburn, Hunter Dickinson and Zach Edey dominating the league in recent seasons.

“He makes a lot of sense in that league,” Whitmore said. “I think it's a good fit for him … versatile bigs that do a lot of different things.”

Yalden, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, held offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa, Illinois, Florida State, Louisville, Nebraska, Rutgers, Stanford, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and a host of others before narrowing his list to four schools.

He announced his final four of Wisconsin, Rutgers, Nebraska and College of Charleston following his official visit to UW on May 3.

Yalden, who originally is from Appleton, played his sophomore season at IMG Academy in Florida but transferred to Asheville School in North Carolina this season after recovering from a foot injury. Yalden broke his foot in early 2021 and had two surgeries.

He averaged 17.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game after his eight-month recovery and led Asheville to a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.

“He obviously has familiarity with the school, the program, with his family being from Wisconsin,” Whitmore said. “He makes a lot of sense in terms of system and fit, and what they've done with bigs in the past. I think he's excited about the possibility of falling in those guys’ footsteps.”

